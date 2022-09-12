Read full article on original website
Remembering a Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of snakes and gave a newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
A family moving from Missouri to Riverview, Florida, reported their U-Haul stolen. The company blamed an error in repossessing the truck and dumping its contents.
This Week in Politics: Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, prompting questions about Florida program
FLORIDA, USA — This week in politics…Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being praised by supporters and criticized by many others, for taking credit for sending dozens of undocumented migrants on planes to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts. This isn't a new idea from...
Best and worst states to work: Florida lands at No. 29
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida typically earns a top spot on lists ranking the best beaches or the best places to retire. But, when it comes to working, one study says the Sunshine State is pretty average. Oxfam, an organization focused on alleviating global poverty, published its annual list...
Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip
TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Minimum wage set to raise to $11 in Florida by end of September
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the end goal of making the minimum wage in Florida $15 by 2026, the base pay will be raised slightly from $10 to $11 starting at the end of the month. Back in 2020, voters in the Sunshine State decided to amend the state's constitution...
Biden administration approves Florida's plan to build EV chargers across the state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida will soon begin working on its plan to build electric vehicle charging stations across the state, the Federal Highway Administration announced. Florida's Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment was approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, the Biden administration...
New report shows increase in extremism, antisemitism in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report by the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism found a significant increase in extremist-related incidents in the state of Florida and nationwide. Researchers say incidents are on the rise due, in part, to widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories that have fueled extremists and...
Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Beautiful People: Sharon Fekete uses her life experiences to help others' mental health journeys
TAMPA, Fla. — Hey, you know what? There are a lot of talented and great people here in the bay area. But today for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, I want to introduce you guys to one lady. Her name is Sharon, and she uses her own life experiences to help others today in their own mental health journeys.
DeSantis, Crist agree to debate each other in race for Florida's governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist — who was once Florida's governor as a Republican — have agreed to face off against each other in a debate. The debate will be hosted by WPEC CBS...
DeSantis among 22 Republican governors asking Biden to ditch loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON — While President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan came as welcome news to millions of Americans last month, it wasn't so well received by most Republican governors — including Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida's governor signed his name along with 21 other GOP governors on a joint letter...
