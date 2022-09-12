ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco Ranch, TX

10NEWS

Best and worst states to work: Florida lands at No. 29

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida typically earns a top spot on lists ranking the best beaches or the best places to retire. But, when it comes to working, one study says the Sunshine State is pretty average. Oxfam, an organization focused on alleviating global poverty, published its annual list...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida man dies after Keys snorkeling trip

TAVERNIER, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach man died at the hospital after losing consciousness during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys. Howard Tarlow, 74, went snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Biden administration approves Florida's plan to build EV chargers across the state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida will soon begin working on its plan to build electric vehicle charging stations across the state, the Federal Highway Administration announced. Florida's Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment was approved ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, the Biden administration...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

New report shows increase in extremism, antisemitism in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report by the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism found a significant increase in extremist-related incidents in the state of Florida and nationwide. Researchers say incidents are on the rise due, in part, to widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories that have fueled extremists and...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
AUGUSTA, ME

