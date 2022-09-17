ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

USC vs. Fresno State odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

So far, the early returns on the USC offense are as advertised, and now the Trojans welcome Fresno State in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday.

USC is perfect through 2 games and coming off a big win at Stanford, the first in almost a decade, while Fresno State came out on the wrong end of a last-second loss against Oregon State last weekend.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

USC vs. Fresno State football odds, point spread, betting lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rUui_0hsN0Jpz00
Week 3 college football schedule: USC vs. Fresno State

Football Power Index is going with the Trojans, who have the comfortable 90.0 percent chance to defeat the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Fresno State has a 10.0 percent chance to upset Southern Cal on the road.

The oddsmakers are going with the home team, as USC comes into the game as 12.5 point favorites , according to the opening line at SI Sportsbook.

Caesars set the over/under mark at 71.5 points .

USC comes in at No. 8 in the computer's latest 131 college football rankings , a jump of 6 points from last week, and still tops in the Pac-12 projections.

Southern Cal is an estimated 15.5 points better on average than the teams on its schedule, according to the index, which predicts it will win 10.3 games this season with an outside 19.5 percent chance at making the College Football Playoff.

AP top 25 voters pushed USC up by 3 points to the No. 7 overall position in the latest Week 3 poll.

Fresno State checks in at No. 68 overall on the index with a projection to win 8.1 games on the year while being 0.1 points better than its opponents on average.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

