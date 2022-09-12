ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Schrager makes huge Dallas Cowboys statement on GMFB after terrible week one loss and Dak Prescott injury

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
PETER SCHRAGER made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys on Good Morning Football.

The Cowboys were hammered by Tampa Bay 19-3 on home soil on Sunday night.

Peter Schrager made a big statement about the Dallas Cowboys on Monday's GMFB Credit: NFL NETWORK
Dak Prescott was left needing surgery on his hand after the Cowboys only put up three points against the Buccaneers Credit: Getty Images - Getty

And they lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for at least six weeks with a thumb injury.

Dallas were favored to win the NFC East division before the season started.

But their limp offensive effort and Dak needing surgery have lowered expectations already.

And Good Morning Football host Schrager made a big statement.

Just five minutes into the show on Monday morning, Schrager asked: "It's September 12 - are the Cowboys done?

"Is it fair to say that? Or is this a hot take? Or is this a Monday morning overreaction and everyone rolls their eyes?"

Schrager explained his reason, and pointed to backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The host added: "They were bad with Dak in the lineup.

"They averaged 31 points last year but had three points last night with Dak in the lineup.

"Cooper Rush is not a top 32 NFL quarterback. He was on the practice squad until a couple of weeks ago when they elevated him for this week one game."

Schrager added: "It almost felt last night as though the Cowboys with Dak weren't going to be contenders - this was a very one-sided game.

"This was the fewest points in a Cowboys game since Troy Aikman's NFL debut in 1989.

"The look of (head coach) Mike McCarthy looking at the scoreboard and the penalties. It's not knee-jerk."

The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
