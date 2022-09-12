ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment yob thrown to ground by royal mourners after yelling abuse at Prince Andrew during Queen’s coffin procession

By Britta Zeltmann
 4 days ago

THIS is the shocking moment a yob was hurled to the ground by royal mourners today after yelling abuse at Prince Andrew.

The rebel heckled the Duke of York this afternoon as he followed the Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYYyR_0hsMy49T00
One man pushed the heckler after he hurled abuse at Prince Andrew Credit: @chrismarshll/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRCLa_0hsMy49T00
A policeman then went to help him up Credit: @chrismarshll/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vj0z_0hsMy49T00
King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew follow their mother's coffin in the procession Credit: Reuters

Footage shows the 22-year-old man breaking the sombre silence to yell at the disgraced duke from the crowd.

But royal fans were quick to step in - grabbing the trouble-maker by the scruff of his clothes and pulling him to the ground in an almighty take down.

One man was seen pushing the man to the ground, as a police officer stepped in to pick him up.

Cops then quickly removed him from the crowd.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.”

Andrew was stripped of his military patronages last year over his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

And the duke, who wore a morning suit for today's procession, stood out as he was the only one of his siblings not in military dress.

While the crowd was largely silent and respectful for today's procession, the heckler was clearly angered by Andrew's presence.

The quiet was only otherwise broken with the odd cry of "God save the King" or "God bless the Queen".

Despite not wearing a uniform for today's procession, Andrew wore eight medals with his suit.

They included a South Atlantic Medal, Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals and Royal Navy Long Service Medals with bars.

He also wore a Canadian Forces Decoration with bar and a New Zealand Commemoration medal.

He will only be allowed to wear military attire as a "special mark of respect" for Her Majesty the Queen at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.

A palace source said today of the other events: "As a non-working member of the Royal Family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform."

King Charles III led the Queen's children behind their beloved mother's coffin in the solemn procession this afternoon.

And there was a hush across the usually-bustling city as the King followed his "darling mama's" coffin from the palace to a black hearse.

The silence was punctuated by a single gun firing from the top of Edinburgh Castle in a salute to Her Majesty and a bagpipe that played as the coffin left Holyroodhouse.

Charles was flanked by the Queen's other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward for the sombre walk.

Thousands of people packed the streets to pay their respects this afternoon as the Queen's coffin passed.

King Charles led the procession of royals through to the cathedral at 2.35pm.

The Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence followed closely behind.

Meanwhile Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Sophie Wessex made their way by car.

The man was arrested for breaching the peace Credit: @chrismarshll/Twitter

