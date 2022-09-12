Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show
Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
Decider.com
Zoned Out Pete Davidson Upstages ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Best Comedy Win With Meandering Introduction
Ted Lasso is taking home the funniest award for the second year in a row, claiming victory at the 2022 Emmys after the Apple TV+ comedy won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. But the show’s introduction managed to somewhat upstage its win, thanks to presenter Pete Davidson. The...
‘SNL’ Adds New Featured Players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker
Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
Pete Davidson Jokes He Didn’t ‘Come to Rehearsal’ Before Presenting Award at Emmys 2022: ‘This Is Just Like SNL’
Making ’em laugh. Pete Davidson joked about missing rehearsal for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards while presenting the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. “This mic is short as hell. I didn’t come to rehearsal,” the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star said during the Monday, September 12, awards show. “It’s funny because this is just like SNL, because Kenan [Thompson]’s doing all the work and I’m refusing to say what the writers want.”
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Rachel Maddow's replacement loses 38% of audience
Rachel Maddow's replacement host, Alex Wagner, garnered 38% fewer viewers in her first two weeks of taking over Maddow's time slot from Tuesday to Friday.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Whoopi Goldberg Sends ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Into Hysterics By Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early
It seems like Whoopi Goldberg is still in vacation mood and doesn’t want to work anytime soon as she tried to end the Thursday episode of The View 20 minutes early. It started with her trying to end their previous segment on men who try to be funnier than their wives, and then going for broke by attempting to end the show altogether. As she announced, “Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience; we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…,” she was saying before noticing something was off.
Quinta Brunson brushes off Jimmy Kimmel's lying down gag during her Emmys acceptance speech: 'I might punch him in the face'
Quinta Brunson brushed off Jimmy Kimmel's bit where he laid down during her Emmys acceptance speech. His gag prompted backlash on social media, where he was accused of stealing the spotlight. "I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," Brunson told reporters after the event. Quinta Brunson brushed...
Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees
Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards are celebrating the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
The US Sun
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg shocks fans by almost falling out of her chair as host panel is ‘packed to the brim’
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has shocked fans after almost falling out of her chair during Wednesday’s show. A new, fifth host and a revolving door of celebrity guests have left little room for the comedian at the hosting desk this season. Only the second episode of the new...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Kenan Thompson Humiliates Leonardo DiCaprio With Sick Burn During Emmys 2022 Monologue
After a lackluster opening number that focused on interpretive dance, Kenan Thompson actually told jokes at the 2022 Emmys. Thompson took aim at Netflix’s flagging fortunes and Yellowjackets‘s relegation to Showtime, but he saved his biggest burn for Leonardo DiCaprio and his well-known penchant for only dating women under the age of 25. For that last joke, Thompson roped in Euphoria star and Best Actress nominee Zendaya.
toofab.com
Every Saturday Night Live Cast Member Not Returning This Fall
"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard." Season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" is right around the corner and there are about to be some major shake-ups within the cast. A total of seven cast members won't be returning for the new season, including a few fan favorites who have been with the comedy sketch show for years. While some of these stars have hinted at their desire to depart in recent times, others' decision to leave has come as a total surprise. And with so many comedians saying goodbye to "SNL" this year, it's yet to be seen who will take their place.
