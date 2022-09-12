ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘SNL’ Adds New Featured Players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker

Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Jokes He Didn’t ‘Come to Rehearsal’ Before Presenting Award at Emmys 2022: ‘This Is Just Like SNL’

Making ’em laugh. Pete Davidson joked about missing rehearsal for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards while presenting the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. “This mic is short as hell. I didn’t come to rehearsal,” the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star said during the Monday, September 12, awards show. “It’s funny because this is just like SNL, because Kenan [Thompson]’s doing all the work and I’m refusing to say what the writers want.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#Austin Johnson#Emmy Awards
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day

Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Sends ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Into Hysterics By Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early

It seems like Whoopi Goldberg is still in vacation mood and doesn’t want to work anytime soon as she tried to end the Thursday episode of The View 20 minutes early. It started with her trying to end their previous segment on men who try to be funnier than their wives, and then going for broke by attempting to end the show altogether. As she announced, “Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience; we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…,” she was saying before noticing something was off.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards are celebrating the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Kenan Thompson Humiliates Leonardo DiCaprio With Sick Burn During Emmys 2022 Monologue

After a lackluster opening number that focused on interpretive dance, Kenan Thompson actually told jokes at the 2022 Emmys. Thompson took aim at Netflix’s flagging fortunes and Yellowjackets‘s relegation to Showtime, but he saved his biggest burn for Leonardo DiCaprio and his well-known penchant for only dating women under the age of 25. For that last joke, Thompson roped in Euphoria star and Best Actress nominee Zendaya.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Every Saturday Night Live Cast Member Not Returning This Fall

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard." Season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" is right around the corner and there are about to be some major shake-ups within the cast. A total of seven cast members won't be returning for the new season, including a few fan favorites who have been with the comedy sketch show for years. While some of these stars have hinted at their desire to depart in recent times, others' decision to leave has come as a total surprise. And with so many comedians saying goodbye to "SNL" this year, it's yet to be seen who will take their place.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy