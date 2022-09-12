Read full article on original website
Report finds rental housing unaffordable for average Hudson Valley residents
Pattern or Progress today released Out of Reach Hudson Valley 2022, an annual report that examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the nine counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
We the People Warwick’s first in-person Dialogue Series begins Oct. 3
We the People Warwick will hold its October Dialogue Series in person at the Warwick Valley Community Center, beginning Oct. 3. Positive participant feedback from the first three Dialogue Series encouraged We the People Warwick (WTPW) organizers, said WTPW founder Beverly Braxton. “We are thrilled to finally be offering our...
Community choice aggregation to save money, support solar, says Sustainable Warwick
A program that can save consumers money on their electric bills while increasing local use of renewable energy is New York State’s Community Choice Aggregation (also known as “CCA”), says Mary Makofske, of Sustainable Warwick, as CCA allows municipalities to cooperate in negotiating prices with an energy supply company.
Janet M. Dowsett
Janet M. Dowsett, of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 7, 2022 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh after a brief illness. She was 89 years old. Born on March 28, 1933 in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Myrtle (nee Pinto) Scanlon. While a...
Vincent Andrew Krasniewicz, Jr.
Vincent Andrew Krasniewicz, Jr., of Calabash, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2022. He was 84 years old. Vince was born in Pine Island, NY on March 3, 1938 to Vincent A. Krasniewicz, Sr. and Casimira “Kate” Pietrzak Krasniewicz Mrocka. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Joseph Krasniewicz and daughter, Cathy Oxley.
Warwick Varsity Football team defeats Beacon
Warwick Football traveled to Beacon for their second game of the season and came off the bus ready to play. Skyler Rodriguez returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats never looked back. Rodriguez also returned a punt of a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter to establish a big lead en route to a 34 - 21 victory.
