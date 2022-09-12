Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Turning your blank-slate business idea into reality
There’s something magical about taking a blank piece of paper and pen (or a laptop if you prefer) and working out what you want in your life, how that intersects with what the world needs, then building it, from scratch. I’ve done this many times now—on Madison Avenue as an executive charged with starting brand new divisions and as a CEO/founder of both a technology startup and a philanthropic nonprofit.
Fast Company
The four-stage journey to becoming an inclusive leader
We are in the midst of a chaotic and uncertain time in which the workplace is literally being reinvented and leaders are being asked to step up in new ways. The demand for equity is growing louder by the day. To build a more inclusive and equitable future, I believe leaders in positions of power must play an active role in challenging inequitable systems and behaviors. Yet I’m seeing most leaders are still holding back.
psychologytoday.com
How to Empower Yourself
Personal power is not merely the ability to do something. You have the power to drive your vehicle into the side of a building but would hardly be powerful if you did so. Personal power is the ability to resist impulse and act in your long-term best interests. It's often enhanced by not doing something.
FireRescue1
Beyond paychecks and praise: Leaders must focus on multiple motivation styles
Both extrinsic and intrinsic motivation are critical for keeping team members involved and prepared for the challenges they face — Firefighting is not a job where you can just “phone it in.” All firefighters need to be motivated, not just to the daily demands of the job, but to jump into action when things get crazy and they must give their all, and more. Unlike other jobs where performance may affect return on investment or their “bottom line,” for firefighters, it can be a matter of life or death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forget 'Quiet Quitting.' Here's How to Actually Set Boundaries at Work
How to set boundaries at work before getting to the point of disengaging completely.
Fast Company
How leaders can respond to quiet quitting—even when they want to quiet quit, too
Recently, I was talking to a C-suite executive who rattled off one anecdote after another about team member burnout. Nodding, I added my observation: Senior leaders are experiencing their own burnout—and it’s not being talked about openly. They feel obligated to project strength as they guide their teams through uncertainty, and they don’t have the space to voice personal concerns in the way their team members do. “Exactly,” he agreed. “It’s a major problem.”
Fast Company
This is how we can all drive positive change for U.S. workers
We have an opportunity to restore confidence in the American dream and an opportunity to rebuild a vibrant middle class. But it will take leadership and courage. It will take action from each one of us to support that courage. We can do so by practicing what’s called “collective consumerism.” In doing so, we can help bring much-needed balance back to our economy.
Fast Company
Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month: What it is, why it matters, and how to celebrate
In the past decade or so, I’ve watched as a linguistic shift has occurred from using “African-American” to “Black.” When I was younger, I sensed the difference between the two: African-American was always more formal. It’s how you described yourself in certain contexts–maybe at school or on a form–but Black (which we didn’t yet capitalize) was a much more visceral term for my identity. It describes color, culture, community, history–all the things that tie me to that part of myself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Job seekers: A 50-year-old social theory could be the key to your success on LinkedIn
Many people likely turn to their family members or friends for help when starting a job search. But according to a new study, which looked at how social media and the labor market mesh, it may be more beneficial to skip over our strong connections and consider those on a secondary or tertiary level.
The myth of ‘work-life balance’ is a generational illusion
Gen Zers value stability–but they also pursue passions that might one day become a career. The term work-life balance didn’t come into popular use until 1986. While still in use, it no longer fits today’s circumstances. But before we redefine it, we first need to examine the evolution of work and working.
psychologytoday.com
Putting Relationships First?
Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations In Relationships To Build Intimacy
There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.
Fast Company
Most Innovative Companies 2023: Use these surprising tips to write a winning MIC application
At Fast Company, we like to think of Most Innovative Companies as our Super Bowl. It’s the event we most look forward to every year—and it requires hard work and a bit of magic to make the Big Game. How does your company earn a spot in the premier showcase for the innovation economy? Here’s the latest advice we can offer on how to write a strong application for Most Innovative Companies, and get noticed and win fans among Fast Company editors and writers. As a reminder: The deadline for our Most Innovative Companies application is September 23.
Fast Company
The best designs for social justice in 2022
A data visualization tool that provides an overview of drug policies around the world. [All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]. This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.
Fast Company
We all know about ‘quiet quitting.’ Now there’s ‘quiet firing,’ too
Quiet quitting isn’t the only “quiet” trend; quiet firing is happening, too, and it’s been going on for a long time. Instead of properly managing an employee, bosses shirk their duties and hope they’ll quit. And in some cases, they may be pushing their employees out the door without realizing it.
Fast Company
In this reimagined version of law school, students are taught to have ‘an entrepreneur’s mind’
The demand for good lawyers is nothing new and, each year, law schools churn out graduates equipped with virtually the same skills as decades of law students before them. But one school is trying to change that. The University of Richmond’s Legal Business Design Hub has students focus on the...
Fast Company
The best material innovations in 2022
A tile collection made almost entirely from recycled waste materials. [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted; Almendra Isabel/Space10]. This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.
Fast Company
Diversity in Design is working toward an industry filled with Black creatives
There’s a diversity crisis in the design industry: Less than 5% of designers are Black, and fewer than 10% of Black students enroll in undergraduate design programs. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, designers started working to dismantle some of the racial inequities in their industry. In the summer of 2021, one solution emerged in the form of Diversity in Design, an organization launched and funded by MillerKnoll. It’s a consortium of 53 design-oriented companies and counting—including 3M, Airbnb, and Gap—whose goal is to create pathways for young Black creatives to enter the field. The organization focuses on critical points in the life of a creative: high school, higher ed, and getting a job. “What we’re learning is that when we miss Black designers at the beginning, there aren’t networks for mentoring and support in the workplace,” says Todd Palmer, DID’s inaugural director, who previously led the Chicago Architecture Biennial and curated the National Civil Rights Museum. “The question is how you break this cycle.” Diversity in Design is the General Excellence winner in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.
Fast Company
What makes the post-pandemic playbook for field and event marketing?
So how do we do this again? Fist bump, elbow tap, or good old handshake?. The welcome return of meeting people IRL—sorry, in real life (digital habits die hard)—means it’s time to reboot in-person networking at conferences and revive field sales and marketing. Now it’s fair to say, as research from Deloitte explains, the B2B events calendar has yet to “bounce back to its prepandemic size.” Nearly three in four companies still plan to spend less this year on sending staff to conferences and events than in 2019. But what’s interesting is that they will make those dollars count.
Fast Company
How ancient design techniques helped this stunning civic center use 72% less energy
The Vancouver suburb of Surrey, British Columbia, got a hardworking new civic center last fall. The Clayton Community Centre combines a fitness facility, gymnasium, community kitchen, tool workshop, and recording studios, as well as offices for the city’s recreation, library, arts, and parks staff. It’s also one of the largest buildings in North America to meet the stringent Passive House green building standard, which requires buildings to limit their energy use through highly efficient insulation and ventilation systems. It is the winner in the Spaces and Places category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.
Comments / 0