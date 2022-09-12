There’s a diversity crisis in the design industry: Less than 5% of designers are Black, and fewer than 10% of Black students enroll in undergraduate design programs. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, designers started working to dismantle some of the racial inequities in their industry. In the summer of 2021, one solution emerged in the form of Diversity in Design, an organization launched and funded by MillerKnoll. It’s a consortium of 53 design-oriented companies and counting—including 3M, Airbnb, and Gap—whose goal is to create pathways for young Black creatives to enter the field. The organization focuses on critical points in the life of a creative: high school, higher ed, and getting a job. “What we’re learning is that when we miss Black designers at the beginning, there aren’t networks for mentoring and support in the workplace,” says Todd Palmer, DID’s inaugural director, who previously led the Chicago Architecture Biennial and curated the National Civil Rights Museum. “The question is how you break this cycle.” Diversity in Design is the General Excellence winner in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO