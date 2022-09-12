Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Parker Hits 100 Win Milestone With Lady Blazers
With a win over Fort Campbell on September 6, University Heights Academy girls soccer coach Michael Parker hit a milestone in his tenure with the Lady Blazers. The 2-1 win over the Lady Falcons was Parker’s 100 victory as the UHA girls head coach. His career mark with the...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – End of Season Golf Scramble
Golfers from UHA, Hopkinsville, and Christian County commemorated the end of the 2022 regular season with a scramble at Western Hills. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the afternoon. End of Season Golf Scramble.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Tilghman (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team is 7-4 after sweeping three sets from Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Caldwell won by scores of 25-20, 25-12, 25-12. Katie Menser had eight kills, four digs and two aces while Lily Hoard recorded six kills, five digs and two aces. Rylee Thompson had...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Battle Past Christian County (w/PHOTOS)
It was an atmosphere with a post-season feel to it. The University Heights Academy Blazers tuned up for Friday’s trip to the All A Classic by fighting their way through a tough four-set win over 8th District rival Christian County Thursday night in Blazer Gym. The Lady Blazers got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Blank Tilghman for Sixth Win
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons pulled back to the .500 mark Tuesday evening. Led by their defensive effort, the Lady Falcons blanked Paducah Tilghman 6-0 on post. Emma Grey tacked on another shutout game in goal while the rest of the Lady Falcons were on the attack. Keelin Grey and Anna Allen had 2 goals each and Lily Marrou and Charlize Cruz added one more goal each.
yoursportsedge.com
Austin Crick’s 39 is Low Score at Caldwell Home Match
Austin Crick claimed medalist honors with a 39 as Caldwell County defeated McCracken County on Tuesday afternoon at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers shot 167 while the Mustangs had a team score of 176. Camden McGregor had a 41 on Senior Day at the Princeton golf course. Collin Whittington and...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Nik Kaster Talks Wildcats’ First Shutout Win
Senior Nik Kaster and the Trigg County boys’ soccer team picked up the season’s first shutout on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over visiting Logan County. Afterward, Kaster said set-piece defense was key in holding the Cougars scoreless.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Volleyball Surges Past Webster in Five Sets
For the first time since an opening night victory over Trigg County, the Hopkinsville volleyball team tasted victory with a 3-2 comeback over hosts Webster County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped the opener 16-25 and fell just short in the second 21-25. However, facing a decisive third set, they bounced back with a 25-19 victory to make it 2-1.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Gets By Logan County 169-180 at Rolling Hills
Another day on the course and another head-to-head win for the Todd County Central Rebels. The Rebels made the trip to Rolling Hills for a match against the Logan County Cougars. Led by a round of 38 from Jase Paul Hampton, the Rebels defeated the Cougars by 11 strokes, 169-180.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Almost a One, Ty Butts Takes the Two
Ty Butts flirted with an ace on the 8th hole Monday at the Owensboro Country Club. Watch the Trigg County senior card his lone birdie of the day at the Class 2A State Golf Championship in this Max’s Moment.
whvoradio.com
Sounds At Six Featuring Hoptown Idol Friday Night At Founders Square
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department is opening up the stage and microphone at Founders Square for the annual Hoptown Idol contest Friday night during Sounds at Six. Toby Hudson and Jan Oglesby with Parks and Recreation say there is quite a bit of interest in the contest. Oglesby says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
whopam.com
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
Comments / 0