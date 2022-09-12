Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 4 Trigg County 1
Caldwell County won its third-straight match on Thursday, defeating Trigg County 4-1 in soccer action at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Get a taste of the action between the Tigers and the Wildcats in this YSE photo gallery. Tigers and Wildcats.
Caldwell Wins 3rd Straight, Turns Back Trigg 4-1
The Caldwell County Tiger soccer team has run off three straight wins. The Tigers built a 4-0 halftime lead and dealt Trigg County a 4-1 setback Thursday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Grayden Miller had two goals for Caldwell, including a goal off a header in the first 5...
Hopkins Central Thunders Past Lady Colonels
It was a tough road trip to Mortons Gap for the Christian County Lady Colonels Thursday night. The Hopkins Central Lady Storm controlled the match from beginning to end on their way to a 9-0 win. Priya Holmes, Briley Littlepage, Elissa Adams, and Lillie Melton scored two goals each to...
Fort Campbell, Todd Central Girls Battle to 2-2 Draw
The Todd County Central girls’ soccer team maintained its unbeaten run heading into Saturday’s All ‘A’ Sectional matchup with Owensboro Catholic, twice coming from behind to tie hosts Fort Campbell 2-2 on Thursday. The Lady Falcons had posted shutouts in their last two victories but yielded...
Hoptown Picks Up 6th Win by Blanking Mustangs (w/PHOTOS)
With the soccer season starting to wind its way down, teams are looking to build some momentum for district tournament play, which is now less than three weeks away. The Hopkinsville Tigers got their second shutout win of the season Thursday night as they cruised past Muhlenberg County 3-0. Three...
E-Gals Fly Past Hopkinsville in Straight Sets
A battle of the 2nd Region and the 3rd Region went to the team from the north Thursday night. The Apollo E-Gals visited Hopkinsville and took a straight-set win over the Lady Tigers. The first set came down to the wire with Apollo taking a 25-21 win to go up...
Colonels Blank Webster County
The Christian County Colonels got back on the winning track Thursday night. The Colonels ended a short two match skid by picking up a 1-0 road win at Webster County. The Colonels got the only score of the match at the 29:00 mark when Bryan Linares took a pass from Leland Creamer and found the net to give Christian County the match-winning score.
Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Tilghman (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team is 7-4 after sweeping three sets from Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday. Caldwell won by scores of 25-20, 25-12, 25-12. Katie Menser had eight kills, four digs and two aces while Lily Hoard recorded six kills, five digs and two aces. Rylee Thompson had...
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
Max’s Moment – Branch Tallies 4 Goals in 2 Days
Caldwell County senior Tallie Branch scored four goals in two days. Branch had Caldwell’s lone goal Monday in a 2-1 setback to Hopkins County Central, then had a hat trick Tuesday as the Lady Tigers shut out Union County 10-0. YSE caught three of those goals on video –...
To Tell the Truth? Trigg’s McCormick Falls Victim to Inane Golf Rule
Golfers are instructed to check, double-check, and triple-check their tournament scorecard before they sign it and submit it for scoring. Trigg County golfer Mac McCormick became the latest to fall victim to the dreaded DQ when the score he submitted wasn’t what he shot. Keep in mind that golf...
Austin Crick’s 39 is Low Score at Caldwell Home Match
Austin Crick claimed medalist honors with a 39 as Caldwell County defeated McCracken County on Tuesday afternoon at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers shot 167 while the Mustangs had a team score of 176. Camden McGregor had a 41 on Senior Day at the Princeton golf course. Collin Whittington and...
Crittenden County Shuts Out Lady Lyons
One week ago, the Crittenden County Lady Rockets had to go to overtime to pick up a 3-2 win at Lyon County. Thursday night, on their home pitch, there would be no need for extra time. Crittenden County controlled the match from beginning to end as the Lady Rockets blanked...
