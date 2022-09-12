Pattern or Progress today released Out of Reach Hudson Valley 2022, an annual report that examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the nine counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO