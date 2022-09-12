Read full article on original website
Report finds rental housing unaffordable for average Hudson Valley residents
Pattern or Progress today released Out of Reach Hudson Valley 2022, an annual report that examines the gap between wages and the cost of rental housing for those living in the nine-county region. The report found that a single person making average wages cannot afford rent and modest living expenses in any of the nine counties. A renter making average wages falls short of their bills by $336 to $2,908, depending on the county in which they live. The outlook is equally difficult for families in rental housing, and worse for single parents.
Sarah Smythe Bonnen
Sarah Smythe Bonnen joined her husband, James Thomas Bonnen, her parents, the Reverend Edwin Smythe and Kathryne Batchelder Smythe, and her two sisters, Kathryne Hansen and Ann Smythe, in the afterlife. Sarah is survived by her children: Edwin Bonnen (Kim Kauffman), Alice Bonnen (RichardGlick), Clarence Bonnen (Susan), Charles Bonnen (Patricia), and John Bonnen (Cynthia), her grandchildren Kathryn, Lucy, Lily, Alexander, Benjamin, Sarah, Paul, Sophia, Joseph, and Thomas, and her great-granddaughter, Eloise. Her family will miss her dearly, remembering all she did for us during life, recalling rich memories.
Rita Christine Sandstrom “Chrissy”
Rita Christine Sandstrom, “Chrissy,” age 74, of Goshen, NY entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Chrissy was born December 23, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. She is the daughter of the late Rita Sandstrom Willis. She is predeceased by her brother Edward Sandstrom and brother-in-law Joseph Brogan.
