Ray Dalio's co-chief rang the alarm on inflation, recession, and a global financial bubble this week. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Bridgewater's Greg Jensen warned the US is the center of a financial bubble, and the Fed's inflation fight could tank markets and cause a recession.
ASX 200 closes in red, energy sector falls 2.96%
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.40% down to end at 6,747.00 points today (16 September 2022). Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.14% and 9.56% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the worst performing sector losing 2.96% followed by Industrials sector which closed 2.45% lower.
Outgoing Starbucks CEO: Expect double digit revenue and earnings growth
The S&P 500 endured heavy losses in the past week following another round of disappointing inflation data. On Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported an 8.3% rise in the consumer price index in August, exceeding economist estimates of 8% inflation. Following the release of the CPI number, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1,276 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. ...
How China's 'DINK' generation—double income, no kids—is upending economic stability
China's population is declining—fast—as more young people shun kids and marriage, putting Beijing on edge that China's population could shrink and grow old at a critical moment of President Xi Jinping’s nine-year tenure.
