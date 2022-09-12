ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland events: Catch the elusive Jerry Joseph while you can

By Jason Vondersmith
 5 days ago
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.

Here are some Portland events to consider attending in the next week:

• Jackson Browne plays McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Wednesday, Sept. 14.

For more: www.edgefieldconcerts.com.

• Reminder: Artists Repertory Theatre opens its season with "Hombre" with opening night Friday, Sept. 16 and a run through Oct. 9.

For more: www.artistsrep.org.

• Portland's rambling man Jerry Joseph plays music all over the world — including America, Mexico, Central America, and war zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan and refugee camps — and does good with Nomad Music Foundation, which acts a sort of School of Rock for displaced teenagers. At 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, he'll play an acoustic show at Alberta Rose Theatre.

For more: www.albertarosetheatre.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsM8pME00

• The big Oktoberfest celebration takes place at Mt. Angel, Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 15-18. The 350-strong Mt. Angel O'Fest Dance Troupe has its chicken dance cued up, beer gardens are raring to go and Wiener Dog Races take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 17.

For more: www.oktoberfest.org.

• Portland Columbia Symphony Orchestra, featuring Music Director Steven Byess and pianist Mike Sawada on solo, opens its season with the "Tchaikovsky and Brahms" program, including Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1," Friday, Sept. 16, at First United Methodist Church and Sunday, Sept. 18, at Gresham High School.

For more: www.pcsymphony.org.

• Composer Dave Ragland and librettist Mary McCallum were commissioned to do a youth opera, "Beatrice," for Portland Opera to Go, and it'll be premiered at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Hampton Opera Center. It's the story of civil rights activist Beatrice Morrow Cannady.

For more: www.portandopera.org.

• The Oregon Symphony plays the score to "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" in concert while the movie screens on the big screen at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

For more: www.orsymphony.org.

ALSO

For monthly music listings, see our Live Music column at portlandtribune.com. Here's the latest:

pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/556510-445449-live-music-portland-concert-schedule-september-2022.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

