theregistryps.com
University of Washington Seeks Developer for Student Housing and Development Sites
SEATTLE –– CBRE and the University of Washington launched a request for qualifications today, seeking a student housing developer and operator of a rare four-property university housing and development site portfolio in Seattle, Washington. The portfolio includes four existing residential properties, flanking or near the UW Seattle campus, encompassing 694 apartments on 36.5 acres.
FPA Multifamily Buys 190-Unit Multifamily Community in Auburn for $44.5MM
SEATTLE –– CBRE announced the $44.5 million sale of Neely Station, a 190-unit multifamily community in Auburn, Washington, to a confidential buyer. Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto with CBRE’s Pacific Northwest-based multifamily team represented the seller, Goodman Real Estate Inc. The property is...
SECO’s Southport Development Scores 110,000 SQFT Lease with Gaming Developer Wizards of the Coast
Renton’s Southport, the 727,000 square foot office complex developed by SECO Development located on the southern shores of Lake Washington, has found another tenant to occupy its modern office space. Hasbro’s gaming subsidiary Wizards of the Coast will be taking 110,000 square feet confirmed SECO CEO Michael Christ to The Registry. This marks the development’s third lease this year following an announcement by The Partners Group in February of 2022 that they will take 20,000 square feet in the property and blockchain startup Peer, which, according to industry reports, will be taking space in the complex, as well.
102-Unit Development in Downtown Bellevue Proceeds Through City’s Design Review Process
A seven-story project slated for development in downtown Bellevue is progressing smoothly through the city’s Design Review Process, and earlier this year moved one step closer to navigating the multi-step process. MRM Bellevue LLC, the owner of the site, is partnering with Guntower Capital to develop a mixed-use project...
244-Unit Multifamily Project Makes its Way Through Seattle Design Review Board
A multifamily development offering 244 residential units continues to move through Seattle’s Design Review process. The project, proposed by High Street Residential, was recently cleared by the city’s Northeast Design Review Board during a recommendation hearing earlier this week. The project would take shape at 6716 Roosevelt Way...
Jennifer Devlin-Herbert to Lead EHDD’s Future Growth as the Design Firm’s First Female CEO
New leadership approach sets the scene for growth and evolving client and community responsiveness. San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington (September 12, 2022) – A distinguished design leader, community builder and skilled collaborator, Jennifer Devlin-Herbert, FAIA, has been selected by her Partners to lead EHDD for the next stage of the firm’s evolution. Recognized for her award-winning work and focus on clients’ visions, Devlin-Herbert has championed a culture of continuous learning and mentorship. In other EHDD leadership changes Duncan Ballash moves from President to CFO, and Brad Jacobson fills the new role of COO.
