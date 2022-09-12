Renton’s Southport, the 727,000 square foot office complex developed by SECO Development located on the southern shores of Lake Washington, has found another tenant to occupy its modern office space. Hasbro’s gaming subsidiary Wizards of the Coast will be taking 110,000 square feet confirmed SECO CEO Michael Christ to The Registry. This marks the development’s third lease this year following an announcement by The Partners Group in February of 2022 that they will take 20,000 square feet in the property and blockchain startup Peer, which, according to industry reports, will be taking space in the complex, as well.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO