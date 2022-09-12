Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh hires Advocacy & Policy Officer, Youth Program Leaders and an Opportunity Broker

Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
Taking the fight for pay equity for Black women to Pittsburgh businesses
ROCHELLE JACKSON is founder and director of the Black Womens Policy Center. Rochelle Jackson, founder and director of the Black Womens Policy Center, has taken off the gloves and is ready to rumble with Pittsburgh business and nonprofits over pay equity for women of color. On June 30, her organization,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Wilhelmina Byrd Brown Parklet renamed ‘Inspiration Park’
THE SPIRIT OF KING COMMITTEE—ERIC WELLS, ASHLEY JOHNSON, GWEN MURRAY, EVELYN NEWSOME, DEXTER HAIRSTON. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) In 1989, four years after her passing, Wilhelmina Byrd Brown was the first recipient of the “Spirit of King” award. The award is given annually to a Pittsburgh-area individual who pursues human rights and equality in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Parents react to North Allegheny School Board decision to eliminate all library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Flipping through a paper book may seem old-fashioned. “Our children are born in the age of technology,” said parent Jennie Leonard. Leonard fears that this reliance is leading to the school board’s move to eliminate all North Allegheny library secretary positions. “I was...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Light of Life is a hub of outreach and hope during disasters
For 70 years, Pittsburgh’s Light of Life has been helping people who are experiencing homelessness, living in poverty, and/or suffering from addiction. The goal is to transform lives through the love of Christ. The organization is also part of the city’s “hidden” public health infrastructure, providing street-level assistance during...
ahn.org
AHN Awarded Grant from Henry L. Hillman Foundation to Support New Program for Those Living with Dementia and Their Caregivers
AHN Program Brings Together Specialized Clinicians and Community-Based Organizations to Improve the Quality of Life for Patients Living with Dementia and Those Caring for Them. PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has been named one of four recipients of the Henry L. Hillman Foundation “Healthy Aging Challenge” grant. This $500,000 award will support the establishment of a comprehensive program for persons living with dementia and their caregivers, known as the ‘AHN Aging Brain Care Program and Dementia Super Network.’ The program will leverage an evidence-based model which integrates specialized staff into primary care teams and addresses the stresses and hardships commonly held among family caregivers.
wtae.com
Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Addressing racism in disaster management?
Wherever you turn — TV, radio, newspaper, or smartphone — there’s news of human, ecological, and economic disaster. In 2021 alone, the U.S. was impacted by 20 weather and climate disasters, each costing a billion dollars. (climate.gov) Whether disasters take shape as hurricanes, flooding, chemical spills, mass...
Police at odds with progressive district judges
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, police and district justices have worked in tandem, but more recently they've been at war. A group of progressive district justices is making waves and the police are crying foul.The progressive district justices champion criminal justice reform, taking aim at things like cash bail and incarceration before conviction. They ran on platforms of making the system fairer to poor people but police say they're actually putting the public at risk by not signing warrants, dropping charges and letting dangerous criminals back on the street, never to be seen again. The most notable of the group is...
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low; new vaccines available
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently low. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people ages 12 and […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low; new vaccines available appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Nearly 4,000 people sign petition in support of Carnegie Mellon University professor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 4,000 people have signed a petition in support of a Carnegie Mellon University professor whose tweet about Queen Elizabeth II's death drew backlash.From her personal Twitter account, Uju Anya tweeted, "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating." Anya is a professor in CMU's Department of Modern Languages.Twitter removed the tweet, saying the tweet "violated the Twitter Rules." Hours after the tweet, CMU posted a statement on Twitter. The petition calls the university's response unacceptable and touches on the Nigerian scholar's experience with the atrocities committed by the British empire.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa School Board Accepts a Teacher and Assistant Principal’s Resignation
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met Wednesday night and accepted the resignation of the high school Business Education teacher Steven Toppetta effective October 31, 2022 or until a replacement is named. Assistant Elementary Principal Mike Malec’s resignation is effective October 31, 2022 or until a replacement is found as well.
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam banned from, then reinstated to Airbnb
Bethany Hallam was just about finished planning her late October birthday vacation to watch the Steelers play in Miami, then travel to North Carolina for the Pitt-UNC game, and then finish in Philadelphia to see the Steelers take on the Eagles. “It’s like my dream birthday trip,” said Hallam, who,...
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Legal Advertising – Articles of Incorporation 9-14-2022
NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Conversion & Incorporation have been filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the purpose of engaging in any lawful act concerning any or all lawful business for which corporations may be incorporated under the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law of 1988 as amended. The name of the corporation is: JBT CARES INC. Articles of Conversion & Incorporation have been filed on: 09/02/2022 And has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing.The initial registered office of the corporation is located at: 1419 Macon Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Allegheny County.
theforeword.org
Pittsburgh Allderdice Staffing and Personnel Changes
The summer saw significant staffing and personnel changes for the 2022-2023 school year. 12 grade Vice Principal Alessio and Principal Dr. McCoy are the only remaining administration staff from last school year. Three positions of the Allderdice administration saw staffing changes: Vice Principals Ms. Davies, Mr. Grinage, and Mr. Dobies....
Shaler-based Blessing Board offers free durable medical equipment
An array of wheelchairs, walkers, shower seats and related items greeted visitors to the Blessing Board in Shaler for a Sept. 8 announcement. “We’re collecting durable medical equipment, and then we’re giving it out to the people in need in Allegheny and surrounding counties,” Richard Garland, the nonprofit’s executive director, said.
City puts up fence around 'the wall'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
