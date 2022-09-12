Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh hires Advocacy & Policy Officer, Youth Program Leaders and an Opportunity Broker

NOTICE is hereby given that Articles of Conversion & Incorporation have been filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the purpose of engaging in any lawful act concerning any or all lawful business for which corporations may be incorporated under the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law of 1988 as amended. The name of the corporation is: JBT CARES INC. Articles of Conversion & Incorporation have been filed on: 09/02/2022 And has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing.The initial registered office of the corporation is located at: 1419 Macon Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15218 Allegheny County.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO