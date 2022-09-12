On September 12th, the Chazen Art Museum opened the Sifting and Reckoning exhibit of UW-Madison's history of exclusion and resistance. The exhibit is a result of the UW-Madison Public History project's three years of researching, listening, and educating the public on the less savory aspects of UW history. The exhibit is SO GOOD!! I strongly encourage anyone who is in any capacity affiliated with the UW system to check out the exhibit at the Chazen. If you can make it to the exhibit in person, you can also check out the virtual exhibit here.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO