Wax Pot Boils Over During Art Project, Causing Small Fire
A small fire at a west side school was the result of an art project that didn’t go as planned. Nobody was injured in the incident. Firefighters responded to 6510 Schroeder Road, Madison Waldorf School, for reports of smoke on the second floor. No signs of fire were seen from the outside of the building as Engine Co. 12 arrived on scene. All students and teachers were safely evacuated.
Public Works
To develop and maintain sustainable infrastructure and public facilities to provide our community equitable access to essential services so all can thrive. The City of Madison Department of Public Works is made up of five agencies, and is led by a mayor-appointed Team Leader. Each agency under the Public Works...
Live at The Glen: WI Dells Singers and a Ho-Chunk Dance Troupe
Join us at The Glen for an interactive evening of celebration! Enjoy the Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dance Troupe featuring Elliott and Mary Funmaker of the Ho-Chunk and Meskwaki Nations performing traditional songs, stories, and dances of the Ho-Chunk people. Madison Parks and Madison Parks Foundation are excited to partner with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison to bring the community an evening of enrichment and entertainment. This free event will feature Ho-Chunk pageantry along with some audience engagement.
Sifting and Reckoning Opening: Acknowledging UWs Past, Paving a Better Future
On September 12th, the Chazen Art Museum opened the Sifting and Reckoning exhibit of UW-Madison's history of exclusion and resistance. The exhibit is a result of the UW-Madison Public History project's three years of researching, listening, and educating the public on the less savory aspects of UW history. The exhibit is SO GOOD!! I strongly encourage anyone who is in any capacity affiliated with the UW system to check out the exhibit at the Chazen. If you can make it to the exhibit in person, you can also check out the virtual exhibit here.
