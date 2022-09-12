ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead with 'multiple stab wounds' in NE Portland

By Max Egener
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trMbR_0hsLPWvW00 A homicide investigation is underway in the Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12.

A man was found dead in Portland's Irvington neighborhood Monday morning, Sept. 12, with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds," police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northeast 18th Avenue about 7 a.m. following a report of a man found lying in a driveway unresponsive, Portland police officials said.

Homicide detectives are responding and will conduct an investigation, police said. The victim hasn't been identified.

Northeast 18th Avenue will be shut down from Brazee Street to Tillamook Street, and Tillamook Street will be shut down from 16th Avenue to 20th Avenue for several hours while investigators are at the scene.

This story may be updated.

