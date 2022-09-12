Read full article on original website
woofboomnews.com
MCHS Senior Students Have Low Show-Rate
We don’t know where they are – Absenteeism is a huge problem at schools, and this week at the MCS Board Meeting, Pres. Jim Williams had an idea. It seemed agreeable that younger students might work better for that notion, but high school Principal Chris Walker explained there are many components.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
woofboomnews.com
JUST RELEASED: Muncie Central HS Homecoming Plans
Muncie Central’s Homecoming events have just been released:. Thursday September 29th: Community Pep Session at 6pm at the FB Stadium (Fieldhouse if bad weather). Meet Bearcat fall athletes, coaches, and cheerleaders. Student vs faculty contests. Also working on some possible food truck vendors and a DJ, but not confirmed yet. Open to the public.
nomadlawyer.org
Anderson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Anderson, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Anderson Indiana. Anderson, Indiana is a small city that is under-appreciated and bursting with opportunity. It is an ideal ground for starting fresh. Anderson is located in Madison County, just north of Indianapolis. It is the county seat of Madison County and has a population of 54,520.
woofboomnews.com
MCS: Chronic Absenteeism, “We Don’t Know Where They Are.”
Many missing students – 100 to 130 kids: we don’t know they are. The words this week from Board President Jim Williams at the Muncie Community School Board meeting – and he said it is a Nationwide problem. Hear about the concern, and the efforts of MCS during this Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday on WMUN, 92-5FM 1340AM and streaming on the free apps.
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Current Publishing
Local business celebrates 50th anniversary
Eastern Engineering started from humble beginnings. Fifty years ago, Mark Langdon’s parents started a company to help manage projects for architects and engineers, be it providing prints or helping with software. Langdon’s parents worked alone out of a small Muncie company for three years before hiring their first employee,...
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
247Sports
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
WISH-TV
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
munciejournal.com
Help the Soup Kitchen of Muncie Stuff-A-Bus, Sept. 17
MUNCIE, IN—The Soup Kitchen of Muncie needs the public’s help to Stuff-A-Bus with non-perishable food on Sept. 17 to help feed those in need this fall. The Stuff-A-Bus event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pay Less Super Market, 715 S. Tillotson Ave., Muncie. The food will be distributed to the Soup Kitchen of Muncie, Southside Middle School Panther Pantry, and the Ball State Cardinal Kitchen pantry.
Health inspection at Greenwood hotel amid concerns
The Johnson County Health Department, Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood Fire Department, and the Greenwood Mayor conducted a multi-agency inspection effort Wednesday morning at the Red Carpet Inn
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
