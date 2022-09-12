ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
South Carolina announces sold out crowd for Saturday

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 12 o’clock. On Thursday, @GamecockFB announced the Week 3 showdown was “officially” sold out. According to the school’s website, Williams-Brice seats 77,579 people. ESPN will provide television coverage...
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star

Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: Recruiting impact of USC's Stanford win, DL Sam Greene's decision

The Composite Two-Star Recruits returns on its new in-season recording schedule!. Chris Trevino and Gerard Martinez open the podcast by previewing the upcoming commitment decision of 2023 defensive lineman Sam Greene out of St. Frances (MD). Greene, who picked up a USC offer in late August, will make his commitment on ESPN this Thursday, choosing between USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and Boston College.
