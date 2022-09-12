Read full article on original website
Related
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
247Sports
Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?
What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
247Sports
Michigan ‘near the top’ for major OL target, locks in official visit
Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman Nathan Efobi has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be taking an official visit to Michigan for the Maryland game on September 24th. This will mark his first ever visit to Ann Arbor. “I’m ecstatic,” Efobi told The Michigan Insider. “I...
247Sports
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis commit, local ATH Arion Carter talks recent visit to Vanderbilt
Memphis commit and local ATH Arion Carter is having a big senior season and discussed his recent visit to Vanderbilt.
247Sports
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
DrummBeat: Weekend recruiting buzz| 5-star defender updates| 4-star DB notes| 4-star DL decision notes & MORE
*** Let's start with 2023 four-star DL Jordan Renaud:. Last night, the Sooners' staffers in Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates were at the four-star DL game in Texarkana. This stop.
247Sports
Ideal Candidate For Nebraska's Next Head Coach
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss the ideal candidate for Nebraska's next head coach.
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
247Sports
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: BYU Will Expose Oregon's Defense
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that BYU will expose Oregon's defense.
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
247Sports
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
247Sports
Excerpt: Chip Kelly on Kenny Churchwell Targeting Call
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about what he saw from the targeting call against defensive back Kenny Churchwell.
247Sports
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz sticking with QB Spencer Petras amid Hawkeyes' struggles baffles media
It was another rough week for the Iowa Hawkeyes as the team lost to rival Iowa State, 10-7, as immense struggles for the offense persisted. After watching the first two games of the season, with a combined 14 points and alarmingly bad offensive stats, many called for a change at quarterback. However, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz kept Spencer Petras as the starting quarterback for Week 3’s game against Nevada.
What are Iowa basketball's chances with its key 2024 targets inside 247Sports' updated Top-150?
How much traction does Iowa have with its targets inside 247Sports' updated top-150 rankings for 2024?
247Sports
Fresno State matchup will feature grudgeful QB versus motivated USC defense
This game week started like any other except USC was on the receiving end of some choice words from the opposing quarterback. “USC was the team I grew up rooting for and they never gave me a chance to go play there. Now I get to go play there and play on a big stage,” Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener said during a Monday press conference. “I remember through the recruiting process, I really wanted to get a USC offer. Little Jake Haener was too small to play there and didn’t have enough stars on his name. I never got that opportunity.”
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0