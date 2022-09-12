Read full article on original website
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
WARSAW — A Goshen teenager was recently arrested after allegedly pushing a child. Daemon Andrew Pinheiro, 18, 57 Roxbury Park, Goshen, is charged with domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
