When it came to how CJ Stokes' was going to fare in his freshman season with Michigan, the tape on his ankles probably gave it away. It was the heat of August, a time of year that Jim Harbaugh affectionately calls the time that "carves the body and shapes the mind." Fall camp was in full swing, and Michigan was holding essentially open auditions for its No. 3 running back role. Former four-star Texas big back Tavierre Dunlap, redshirt sophomore linebacker and four-star offensive prospect Kalel Mullings, walk-on and amateur boxer Isaiah Gash and others were all looking to come out on top in the role.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO