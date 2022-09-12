Read full article on original website
Related
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
247Sports
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Ideal Candidate For Nebraska's Next Head Coach
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss the ideal candidate for Nebraska's next head coach.
247Sports
College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season
College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
NFL・
247Sports
Urban Meyer In Lincoln For Oklahoma Vs. Nebraska
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss Urban Meyer being in Lincoln for the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIVE UPDATES: Moeller RB and Ohio State target Jordan Marshall in action
Live updates as Ohio State 2024 running back target Jordan Moeller is in action as Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller is at Cincinnati St. Xavier.
247Sports
Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?
What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
247Sports
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: BYU Will Expose Oregon's Defense
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that BYU will expose Oregon's defense.
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
'He wants to be great': Freshman CJ Stokes impressing early for Michigan
When it came to how CJ Stokes' was going to fare in his freshman season with Michigan, the tape on his ankles probably gave it away. It was the heat of August, a time of year that Jim Harbaugh affectionately calls the time that "carves the body and shapes the mind." Fall camp was in full swing, and Michigan was holding essentially open auditions for its No. 3 running back role. Former four-star Texas big back Tavierre Dunlap, redshirt sophomore linebacker and four-star offensive prospect Kalel Mullings, walk-on and amateur boxer Isaiah Gash and others were all looking to come out on top in the role.
247Sports
UConn lands four-star Seattle native Jaylin Stewart
Garfield High School and Seattle Rotary’s Jaylin Stewart, No. 79 in the Top247, has committed to Connecticut. The decision comes less than a week after the Seattle native traveled across the country to take his first official visit to UConn’s campus. A highly skilled combo-forward with the positional...
247Sports
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
247Sports
Five keys to the game: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 25 Oregon's contest with No. 12 BYU (2-0) on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars arrive in Eugene with all sorts of momentum. A home win over a top 10 a week ago will do that for most teams. The program hopes to make it two straight wins over ranked teams after knocking off No. 9 Baylor in double-overtime last week.
247Sports
Penn State football: Drew Allar reacts to Nittany Lions home debut, 5-star freshman QB's first TDs
Penn State football fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Drew Allar in Beaver Stadium this past Saturday when the former five-star recruit debuted before the home crowd and sparked a 46-10 win over Ohio. He threw the first two touchdowns of his career while going 6-for-8 passing with 88 yards.
247Sports
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
247Sports
Advanced Statistical Preview: UCLA v. South Alabama
We don't have many stats to go on so far this season, but from what we do have the match-up between UCLA's offense and South Alabama's defense should be a good one...
Graham Mertz's early third-down results are encouraging for the Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — You didn't need to watch every game last season to know the Wisconsin Badgers' offense struggled mightily on third down. Struggled may even understate the numbers. Over 13 games, quarterback Graham Mertz led a unit that converted 33.9% of its chances, the program's lowest mark since...
Comments / 0