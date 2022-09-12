Read full article on original website
Talk Hard
4d ago
Not surprising due to the poor virtual schools the kids endured and then to follow that with a year of poor education as politicians fails to support the public schools in AZ. And if families didn’t have a dedicated parent for their kids, easy to get behind and develop bad habits.
Arizona students report rise in school threats
A new survey shows more Arizona students are being threatened by weapons while at school.
kawc.org
Arizona schools Superintendent Hoffman focuses on issues in debate while opponent Horne decries LGBTQ website and CRT
PHOENIX -- The Republican candidate for Arizona's top educational official is lashing out at incumbent Kathy Hoffman for her agency's decision to promote a web site for LGBTQ and "questioning teens.''. "I think its very harmful,'' said Tom Horne of QChat during a debate Wednesday for superintendent of public instruction....
KOLD-TV
Future of Arizona Schools: Hoffman, Horne face off in debate for state superintendent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two candidates running for Superintendent of Instruction had very different solutions for improving Arizona schools. Kathy Hoffman focused heavily on mental health resources, and Tom Horne pushed for more discipline. A heated discussion took place between current Superintendent Hoffman and former Superintendent Horne Wednesday afternoon...
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
azbigmedia.com
5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona
The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
This Is The Highest Point In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state.
kjzz.org
Arizona's COVID-19 vaccination rates are too low to eliminate threat
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 6,119 COVID-19 cases in its weekly update Wednesday. That’s an increase from last week’s report, but still an improvement from the summer peak. While the state's outbreak shows signs of receding, some experts say Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are still too low.
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
AZFamily
Discover looking to hire hundreds of customer care reps in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Discover Card is hiring! More than 2,000 full-time customer care positions are now open across Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, and Utah. There are also many roles open in banking and leadership roles as well. Some benefits of working at Discover include the following:. A starting hourly...
Spiritual mystic fined $92K by Arizona officials for defrauding investor
PAYSON, Ariz. — A Payson woman and author of several spiritual books has been fined by the Arizona Corporation Commission for defrauding an elderly man in an investment deal. Lori Toye, who's appeared on television to describe visions she's had of the U.S. undergoing severe geophysical changes, and her...
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
This Is The Most Remote Place In Arizona
It's definitely easy to find some peace and quiet in this place.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
KOLD-TV
Arizona electric vehicle charger plan is federally approved
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is now one of the first states to get the go-ahead from the Federal Highway Administration for its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. Acording to a news release from the Arizona Department of Trasnportaion, a draft of the plan was submitted in August...
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
'It’s draining': Arizona evictions on the rise as judges face more and more cases
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Anna Huberman has been a judge for more than a decade. The most common case she hears is evictions. "An average of 400 a month for 12 months for ten years," Huberman said. That would total more than 40,000 eviction cases during her tenure. During the...
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
