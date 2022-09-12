ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won’t be traveling to Oklahoma in 2023 after all. That news broke Wednesday when the SEC said that Georgia’s game with the Sooners, as well as the Tennessee-Oklahoma game scheduled for 2024 was being moved to a later date. Georgia annouced shortly after the SEC’s statement that UGA will host Ball State on Sept. 9, 2023.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO