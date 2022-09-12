Read full article on original website
drake.edu
Drake Legal Clinic Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The Drake Legal Clinic celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, marking a half-century of service to the community and the education of law students. To commemorate this milestone, Drake Law School will hold a celebratory banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Drake University Olmsted Center, Parents Hall. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m.; dinner and a program will follow at 7 p.m.
drake.edu
OTD Program Involved with Inaugural Sensory-Friendly Morning at Iowa State Fair
Students and faculty in Drake University’s Occupational Therapy Doctoral (OTD) program helped plan and implement the inaugural Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Iowa State Fair on August 17, 2022. In coordination with the event’s presenting sponsor, ChildServe, the OTD program provided guidance to make the Iowa State Fair accessible and offer special programming for children and adults with autism or sensory-processing disorders.
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa Restaurant Association Names Perry Restaurant Owner to Distinguished List
A Perry restaurant owner was recently announced as part of a distinguished group. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry list, which includes Heather Sheffler who owns the Tin Pig and the newly opened Gamble Block Brewery. She’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years and with opening the new brewery is a venture she is taking on with her son David. She also owns four Sports Page Grills in Iowa.
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
iowa.media
Many Johnston teachers seek pronouns from students, a few ask which pronouns should be used with parents
On Monday evening we told you about the Johnston School District asking its “gifted students” about pronouns and what pronouns students want to be used with their parents. There is also a teacher called Jessica Dowell who included this Student Info Form, which asks students if their pronouns can be used in front of the class, when Dowell contacts home and in front of other teachers.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
petsplusmag.com
Regional Grocer Acquires Market Opened by Lottery Winners
An Iowa couple is cashing out after cashing in. Eight years after Brian and Mary Lohse used their Powerball lottery winnings to open the Brick Street Market in Bondurant, Iowa, the couple is selling the 20,000-square-foot store to Fareway Stores (Boone, Iowa), a grocery chain with locations in seven states.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
saturdaytradition.com
'I don't give a (expletive)': Spencer Petras addresses social media critics
Spencer Petras and Iowa’s offense haven’t been very good to begin 2022. The Hawkeye’s offense sputtered once again to a tune of 7 points against rival Iowa State. This was after Iowa mustered only 7 points against South Dakota State. The Iowa quarterback appears to be ignoring...
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
KCCI.com
Des Moines struggling to shelter homeless population
DES MOINES, Iowa — People are speaking up about the homeless population in downtown Des Moines. Near Central Iowa Services and shelter, there are signs that people are sleeping outside. Near the Surety Hotel, there are also signs that people are calling the street home. "We opened in 2020....
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist's Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
