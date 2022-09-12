ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

drake.edu

Drake Legal Clinic Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Drake Legal Clinic celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, marking a half-century of service to the community and the education of law students. To commemorate this milestone, Drake Law School will hold a celebratory banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Drake University Olmsted Center, Parents Hall. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m.; dinner and a program will follow at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
drake.edu

OTD Program Involved with Inaugural Sensory-Friendly Morning at Iowa State Fair

Students and faculty in Drake University’s Occupational Therapy Doctoral (OTD) program helped plan and implement the inaugural Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Iowa State Fair on August 17, 2022. In coordination with the event’s presenting sponsor, ChildServe, the OTD program provided guidance to make the Iowa State Fair accessible and offer special programming for children and adults with autism or sensory-processing disorders.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon

You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Iowa Restaurant Association Names Perry Restaurant Owner to Distinguished List

A Perry restaurant owner was recently announced as part of a distinguished group. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry list, which includes Heather Sheffler who owns the Tin Pig and the newly opened Gamble Block Brewery. She’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years and with opening the new brewery is a venture she is taking on with her son David. She also owns four Sports Page Grills in Iowa.
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time

DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Winter La Nina odds increase: what it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Eastern Pacific […]
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Many Johnston teachers seek pronouns from students, a few ask which pronouns should be used with parents

On Monday evening we told you about the Johnston School District asking its “gifted students” about pronouns and what pronouns students want to be used with their parents. There is also a teacher called Jessica Dowell who included this Student Info Form, which asks students if their pronouns can be used in front of the class, when Dowell contacts home and in front of other teachers.
JOHNSTON, IA
Person
Drake
Sasquatch 107.7

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
petsplusmag.com

Regional Grocer Acquires Market Opened by Lottery Winners

An Iowa couple is cashing out after cashing in. Eight years after Brian and Mary Lohse used their Powerball lottery winnings to open the Brick Street Market in Bondurant, Iowa, the couple is selling the 20,000-square-foot store to Fareway Stores (Boone, Iowa), a grocery chain with locations in seven states.
BONDURANT, IA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa

The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
IOWA STATE
#U S News World Report#University President#Linus College#Bulldogs
104.5 KDAT

Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town

Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
STORY COUNTY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines struggling to shelter homeless population

DES MOINES, Iowa — People are speaking up about the homeless population in downtown Des Moines. Near Central Iowa Services and shelter, there are signs that people are sleeping outside. Near the Surety Hotel, there are also signs that people are calling the street home. "We opened in 2020....
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA

