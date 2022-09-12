ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Lane restriction on I-81 North in Luzerne County for night time bridge deck repair

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation alerts motorists of a night time lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County for bridge deck repair at mile marker 166.3 from Monday to Wednesday. The work will be done from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. and traffic will be down to one lane between Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre) and Exit 168 (Highland Park Boulevard).

PennDOT advised motorists to check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

a2b Fulfillment opens on Tradeport Road in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP. — Adjacent to Upward Farms’ vertical farming site, another ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at a2b Fulfillment, a 250,000-square-foot building on Tradeport Road. Hanover Twp. manager Sam Guesto Thursday said a2b Fulfillment opened next to Upward Farms in a 250,000-square-foot building that is owned by NorthPoint...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County addressing prison leaks

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. The additional allocation is needed to cover a $1.5 million project that will address the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times Leader

Geisinger holding Super Saturday flu clinic this weekend

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger will hold the first of its Super Saturday free flu shot clinics this weekend at multiple walk-in and drive-thru locations. The clinics, also set for Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, are open to the public and will run from 9...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers

Designation comes from Joint Commission/American Heart Association. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) and Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) recently became the second and third hospitals in the country to earn The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification, joining Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville in establishing a national precedent for coordination among care teams who treat patients on the heart attack spectrum.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Council OKs Kurtz as division head

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to confirm county Manager Randy Robertson’s nominee for the vacant operational services division head position — Butler Township resident Greg Kurtz. Kurtz will receive $94,500 annually in the position overseeing engineering, roads/bridges,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Coroner rules boys death accidental drowning

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An autopsy performed Monday morning determined that the death of a 12-year-old boy in Plymouth over the weekend was an accidental drowning. A release issued by Interim Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs on Monday provided details into the fatal accident, which...
PLYMOUTH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Night Time#Traffic Cameras#Weather Forecasts#Construction Maintenance
Times Leader

Kingston Police seek information on fatal shooting death

KINGSTON —Police Chief Richard Kotchik, State Police and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce have released more information pertaining to an early morning shooting over the weekend on Main Street. At approximately 2:30a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a call for shots fired outside of Leonardo’s Club, formerly...
KINGSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy