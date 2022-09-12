Read full article on original website
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Thrillist
This 10-Acre Christmas Light Maze Is Returning to the Las Vegas Strip
Halloween hasn't even happened yet but the city of Las Vegas is already prepping for Christmas. Enchant on the Strip, a massive display of Christmas lights, is making its way to the Las Vegas strip for the holiday season. This won't be the first time Las Vegas residents and visitors...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nine amazing Las Vegas sushi rolls you have to try now
While sushi’s history goes back more than a dozen centuries in Japan, it was about five decades ago that the culinary idea made its way to the U.S. Since then, one would be hard-pressed to not find a sushi restaurant in every state in the country—and in thriving metropolises, there might be one on every block. It isn’t hard to understand why: The balanced combination of simplicity and complexity creates that perfect bite. In honor of sushi, we’ve rounded up nine rolls that best represent the long-standing traditions, but with a twist suitable for all the glitz of Las Vegas—be it the price, ingredients, creativity or presentation.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
963kklz.com
Spooky Halloween Pop-Up Bar Returns To Las Vegas
It isn’t even October yet. Heck, it isn’t even officially autumn yet, but party people are getting excited about the spooky Halloween pop-up bar that is returning to Las Vegas!. According to Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, the “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” Halloween pop-up is set to return to...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Club Pass’ admits to as many House of Blues Las Vegas concerts as you’d like through Dec. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new “Club Pass” will allow music lovers to see as many concerts as they would like through the end of the year at House of Blues Las Vegas. According to a news release from Live Nation, with the purchase of a “Club Pass,” fans will have access to General Admission concerts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Live Nation says the “Club Pass” starts at $79 for Las Vegas.
Las Vegas thrift store to close citing high rent prices, lack of support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Arts District staple is closing its doors, for reasons you may not think. Martin’s Mart thrift shop on Main Street, near Charleston has been a part of the Las Vegas community since the 80s. The volunteer-based thrift store will close in November, due to high rent prices and […]
Eater
Downtown Doughnut Shop Gets a New Name as a Daughter Takes Over the Family Business
Since she was a child, Tanya Solares has worked alongside her father in doughnut shops in California and Southern Nevada. Now that her dad, Alejandro Solares, has retired, Tanya has taken over the downtown favorite Real Donuts and named it in honor of her dad, whom she calls Poppy. For the 32-year-old mom of two, naming the shop Poppy’s Donuts represents a tribute to her father’s hard work for his family — and the strides she’s made in becoming a small business owner.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Beautiful Home in Henderson Boasts Spectacular Views of The Fabulous Las Vegas Strip and Surrounding Mountains
The Home in Henderson, a beautiful estate has a special exclusive view of the famous “Dragon’s Back” in MacDonald Highlands offering a completely comfortable and tranquil atmosphere is now available for sale. This home located at 665 Dragon Peak Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel S Coletti (Phone: 702-363-8060) at Sun West Luxury Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest to Debut at M Resort Spa Casino, The uniquely immersive winter wonderland will run from November 23, 2022 through January 8, 2023
The uniquely immersive winter wonderland will run from. In anticipation of the holiday season, Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will welcome guests of all ages beginning Wednesday, November 23. This one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino, celebrates the upcoming holiday season.
travelnoire.com
Martha Stewart Opens First Restaurant, The Bedford, In Las Vegas
Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to open a restaurant. The author, host, and lifestyle connoisseur took her talents to Las Vegas to open her new restaurant, The Bedford, on the strip.
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to welcome a furever friend into your home? A Las Vegas shelter is offering half-off adoption fees for all animals this weekend. According to the Animal Foundation, as part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the shelter will offer a special half-off adoption fees promotion for all animals from Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts back to 24/7 in Las Vegas, also debuts online ordering
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts says it will once again serve up doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas. The eatery initially opened its first-ever Las Vegas store in August with 24/7 hours of operation. However, the eatery, for the first time in the company’s 70-year history, sold out all of its donuts completely and was forced to change its hours to 5 a.m. until sold out.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casinos Being Demolished
It is the end of an era as the once popular Texas Station Hotel & Casino on Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, and the Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino on Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson are currently being demolished. According to KSNV Channel 3 News,...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
thehypemagazine.com
Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
The Pink Potato Caribbean Cuisine to Open First Brick-and-Mortar
The family-run caterer is opening its first restaurant just south of the University District
963kklz.com
This Las Vegas Animal Shelter Dubbed ‘So Disgusting’
Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recently made a surprise visit to a Las Vegas animal shelter. She said she was appalled at what she saw. Seaman dropped in to The Animal Foundation for what she called a surprise inspection. In the intake area of the shelter, where animals are often dropped off overnight, Seaman said she saw dogs in their own feces and overturned food dishes. Seaman recalled the stench of feces in the air as well. As reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal, “‘The place was appalling,’ (Seaman) said in a phone interview. ‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting that an animal should have to sit in a cage in those conditions.’ In all, Seaman said, she and Tim Potts, the city’s chief of public safety, only saw one employee in the area.” Seaman is calling for an audit of the shelter and putting it up for discussion at the October 19 City Hall meeting.
