Weight Bench Weights

kiwaradio.com
Friday Is Kids’ Day At The Clay County Fair In Spencer
Spencer, Iowa — The Clay County Fair continues to showcase, inform, and entertain folks through Sunday. Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons tells us what’s going on this Friday, September 16th at the fair. This Friday is also Iowa Dairy Day at the Clay County Fair, sponsored by...
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
agupdate.com
Sweet success: Clay County Fair baker takes top prize after seven years
“You name it. I can make it,” said Dianna Heins, of Spencer, Iowa. With a goal like that, it’s no wonder that her determination to win the Clay County Fair Cinnamon Roll contest paid off last year. And paid off it did. Heins received $1,500 for her recipe...
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
kiwaradio.com
Robert E. Wulf
age 79 of Larchwood, IA died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Rock Rapids, with Reverend Alex Sloter officiating. A private burial with immediate family will take...
kiwaradio.com
Friday Football Preview For September 16th
Week four of the football season features Sheldon at home against Okoboji. We’ll bring you the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550/100.7 FM with a video feed on the KIWA Face book page. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley on the road to Algona. Pregame for both at 6:30 with kick off at 7:00. Streaming at www.kiwaradio.com.
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
nwestiowa.com
Motorcyclist hits pickup in Sheldon, hurt
SHELDON—One person was injured when his motorcycle collided with a pickup about 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Crossroads Drive in Sheldon. Seventy-one-year-old Richard Raymond Burns of rural Archer was traveling east on Highway 18 on a 2005 Suzuki AN650K3 motorcycle. Sixty-four-year-old Peter...
kiwaradio.com
Sierra Club Doubts Summit Carbon Claim Majority Of Landowners On Board
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half of the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s...
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Community College Reports Record Enrollment
Sheldon, Iowa — Never before have this many students been enrolled in the fall at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon. The enrollment this fall is the largest fall class in the school’s history dating back to 1966. The 1,811 enrolled students represent about a 5.54% increase from Fall 2021 when the headcount was 1,716. The previous record was in the fall of 2019 when enrollments were 1,777 students.
nwestiowa.com
Haack talks farmland with O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Before the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors set the auction date and minimum price for the county’s rental farmland at its Sept. 6 meeting, it heard a proposal from Primghar farmer Joshua Haack. The 297.43 acres is located east of Primghar on the south side of 390th...
Sioux City Journal
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
kiwaradio.com
Federal Panel Hears From Public About Acquisition By Company Owning Railway In Sheldon
Nationwide — A company that owns railway in Sheldon wants to acquire Kansas City Southern. A federal board that regulates train acquisitions heard from Iowans for two hours on the night of September 6th, speaking out against the acquisition. Michelle Solis Russell, of Davenport, called the silence from her...
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
kiwaradio.com
Disability Awareness Day Is Wednesday At Clay County Fair
Spencer, Iowa — “The world’s greatest county fair” continues, right next door to us. Jeremy Parsons is the CEO of the Clay County Fair, and he tells us what’s on tap for Wednesday. You can find out more about the fair — which runs through...
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Thursday September 15th
Volleyball is on the air Thursday night with Sheldon hosting Sibley Ocheyedan. Broadcast on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Video stream on the KIWA Facebook page. Pregame at 6:50 with first serve at 7:00. Volleyball. Sibley Ocheyedan at Sheldon. Rock Valley at Boyden Hull. MOC Floyd Valley at...
KLEM
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 14
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. Col. Sonya Morrison, Wing Commander of the 185th refueling wing in Sioux City. Lt. Col. Robin Hosch, Retired of Fort Dodge. Eric Rankin – Hull, IA.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley CSD Bond Issue Fails Again; HMS PPEL Passes
Rock Valley, Iowa — Voters in the Rock Valley School District went to the polls on Tuesday and again defeated a multi-million dollar bond issue. To be sure, the majority of people favored the bond issue. However, a simple majority is not enough. Since it is a bond issue, it required a 60 percent supermajority to pass. And supporters were not able to muster the votes, according to vote totals from the Sioux County Auditor’s Office.
