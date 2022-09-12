Sherry Moriarty Warnick shares her story about her reasons for forming the Danville Ladies Group. Sherry says that being widowed, she remarried a man from Danville and relocated there. She left all of her friends and family and started a new and different life. Sherry says even though she had a church family at Danville, she was the oldest person there. She also says that going through Covid for two years didn’t help matters either. Sherry says, the Bible says, “If you want friends, you must show yourself friendly.” So one year ago, she took a chance and used social media to try and reach lady friends. She also put out an ad to reach out to to her neighbors and community to have a ‘get to know you’ luncheon. Sherry says she didn’t know how many ladies would come, if any, but to her amazement 19 ladies came. They immediately formed a meeting and had papers of interest to fill out and took ideas and suggestions with them. Thus, the Danville ladies group was formed. The ladies in the group are of all ages, from women in their 20s to 75+. They meet once a month and have two facilities which have been offered to use for their meetings. The group meets at the Liberty paintball pavilions and the Liberty Community Church fellowship hall. Sherry said that they have had some strong friendships develop through the group. The ladies in the Danville group are of all ages, race and background. They don’t get into politics or religion, but lead by love and example. The group has different ladies to host luncheons each month, and they get to choose the place, date, theme and menu and everyone brings food to fit the theme. They do not have dues, but a blessing basket is contributed to help provide items for the outreach program. They have hosted two baby showers for single moms and a surprise baby shower for a middle age mom, who had a unplanned pregnancy.

