Oktoberfest Returns to Redstone Arsenal on 25th Anniversary
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It's that time of year again! The Redstone Arsenal’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) are celebrating 25 years of Oktoberfest. The 25th anniversary session of Oktoberfest will take place at MWR Activity Field on the corner of Patton and Aerobee roads. Those who wish to attend can enter through Gate 10 on Patton road.
Master Gardeners set for Fall Plant Sale on Sept. 24
MADISON COUNTY – Healthy and hearty plants for inside or outside a home will be offered at the Fall Plant Sale by Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA. The sale venue will be Madison County Farmers Market, 1022 Cook Ave. in Huntsville on Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Danville ladies group celebrates first anniversary
Sherry Moriarty Warnick shares her story about her reasons for forming the Danville Ladies Group. Sherry says that being widowed, she remarried a man from Danville and relocated there. She left all of her friends and family and started a new and different life. Sherry says even though she had a church family at Danville, she was the oldest person there. She also says that going through Covid for two years didn’t help matters either. Sherry says, the Bible says, “If you want friends, you must show yourself friendly.” So one year ago, she took a chance and used social media to try and reach lady friends. She also put out an ad to reach out to to her neighbors and community to have a ‘get to know you’ luncheon. Sherry says she didn’t know how many ladies would come, if any, but to her amazement 19 ladies came. They immediately formed a meeting and had papers of interest to fill out and took ideas and suggestions with them. Thus, the Danville ladies group was formed. The ladies in the group are of all ages, from women in their 20s to 75+. They meet once a month and have two facilities which have been offered to use for their meetings. The group meets at the Liberty paintball pavilions and the Liberty Community Church fellowship hall. Sherry said that they have had some strong friendships develop through the group. The ladies in the Danville group are of all ages, race and background. They don’t get into politics or religion, but lead by love and example. The group has different ladies to host luncheons each month, and they get to choose the place, date, theme and menu and everyone brings food to fit the theme. They do not have dues, but a blessing basket is contributed to help provide items for the outreach program. They have hosted two baby showers for single moms and a surprise baby shower for a middle age mom, who had a unplanned pregnancy.
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
The Ultimate Weekend in Huntsville, AL
We’re excited to report that the Crush Wine & Food Festival is BACK in Huntsville this season, taking place on Saturday, September 24! As we make our plans to attend, we’re reminded of what a fantastic weekend destination Huntsville is. Only an hour and a half from Birmingham, two hours from Nashville, and about three and a half hours from both Memphis and Atlanta, it’s easily accessible on a whim. And, even with its status as one of the fastest-growing cities in the South, Huntsville has maintained much of its quiet small-town charm, making it ideal for girls’ trips and couples’ weekends.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
Pet of the week Sept. 14
Meet Dud! Dud is a 6-month-old shepherd/lab mix born 2-22-22. He is a sweetheart who loves to run and play outside. He is currently with a foster family but he wants to find his forever home and share his love with you! Call the Morgan County Animal Shelter at (256) 773-2934 for more information about this loveable pup.
Grandparents welcomed to Hartselle schools
Kennedy Cryer, right, and her grandmother, Sheri Nesmith, walk hand-in-hand in the hallway at F.E. Burleson Elementary School Sept. 14. Students welcomed their grandparents to Hartselle schools this week for Grandparents Day. Students enjoyed eating lunch with their special visitors and shopping for books during the school’s book fair.
12 yesteryear Huntsville venues where popular musicians used to play
So many live music memories being made in Huntsville these days. Between Orion Amphitheater and Mars Music Hall, the city’s music fans get to see elite artists more often and even some stars who’ve never performed here before. Music memories can get louder over time. Especially if they...
Sunday’s rain a blessing
The heavy rain that fell in Hartselle Sunday morning was the worst we’ve seen this summer. It fell with such intensity early on that visibility reached near zero while church-going motorists were left stranded on Main Street for approximately 30 minutes waiting for a slow-moving freight train to clear the four downtown crossings.
‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport
So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
What are they building at Polaris?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we like to kick things into high gear, and so does Polaris. If you own a cool four wheeler or a sling shot and have wondered what it would be like to build one, you might want to look into a career at Polaris. Payton wanted a look at what Polaris is buidling and headed to a training session.
Hartselle homecoming kick-off showcases school spirit
Homecoming Kick-Off was held at the Hartselle High School auditorium Sept. 6. School spirit was on display while each class performed their skits. Nominations and voting for the court took place leading up to homecoming week, while the young men raised money for school clubs and organizations to see who would wear the crown.
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
Morgan County Health Reports Aug. 29 through Sept. 2
Cotaco Grocery, 6235 Highway 36, E, Somerville, 77. Piper & Leaf Samovar Gardens, 997 Heart of Dixie Highway, Lacey’s Spring, 85. Jack’s Family Restaurant, 149 U.S. Highway 31, NW, 87. Arby’s, 2714 Spring Avenue, SW, Decatur, 88. McDonald’s, 1208 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 88. Golden Corral,...
Morgan schools collecting cereal for Feeding Families
Schools across Morgan County are collecting boxes of cereal that will benefit the food pantry at Feeding Families of North Alabama. Director Edee Grunn said the charitable organization has 11 schools participating and is still taking signups in the cereal dominos train challenge. We will be attending every school to...
Mars Hill to close Colbert preschool campus after 2022-23 school year
The preschool program at Mars Hill Bible School's Colbert campus will close after the 2022-23 school year.
Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission. Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
8 Sheffield inmates baptized in the Tennessee River
Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.
