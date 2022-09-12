ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

MedPage Today

What Caused This Rapidly Enlarging Facial Abscess?

Is this rapidly enlarging facial lesion caused by an infection, or something more obscure? That's the diagnostic puzzle when a woman in her late 70s presented with a tender, draining, purplish facial plaque. Brandon Adler, MD, and co-authors at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, reported the case in JAMA Dermatology.
MedPage Today

Hospital Admins Knew Star Surgeon Was Dangerous; Warned Before 'Summer of Death'

Welcome to the latest edition of Investigative Roundup, highlighting some of the best investigative reporting on healthcare each week. Hospital Administrators Knew Their Star Surgeon Was Dangerous. In the first installment of a two-part investigative series, the Boston Globe Spotlight Team reported on the record-setting number of malpractice settlements amassed...
MedPage Today

Report Details 'Massive Global Failure' in Response to COVID-19

The Lancet Commission called for a major overhaul to the World Health Organization (WHO) and global health policy following the estimated deaths of more than 17 million people worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "This staggering death toll is both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure...
MedPage Today

Novel Agent Hints at Bone Growth Boost Without Hematopoietic Risks

AUSTIN, Texas – A novel agent appeared to regulate bone growth signaling in early phase data that stirred hopes it could help osteoporosis and other diseases. In a phase I study, KER-012 did not elevate hemoglobin or red blood cells -- a problem with earlier drugs -- but did appear to engage its target, the activin ligands that can increase or decrease bone growth, reported Simon Cooper, MBBS, chief medical officer of Keros Therapeutics of Lexington, Massachusetts. Keros is developing the agent for use in bone disorders and in diseases such as pulmonary artery hypertension.
MedPage Today

Ethics Consult: Agree to Perform Voluntary Surgical Castration?

Welcome to Ethics Consult -- an opportunity to discuss, debate (respectfully), and learn together. We select an ethical dilemma from a true, but anonymized, patient care case. You vote on your decision in the case and, next week, we'll reveal how you all made the call. Bioethicist Jacob M. Appel, MD, JD, will also weigh in with an ethical framework to help you learn and prepare.
MedPage Today

At-Home Test Performance Declined During Omicron

The performance of certain at-home rapid antigen tests declined during Omicron, Dutch researchers found. From December 2021 to February 2022, sensitivities for three commonly used tests in the Netherlands dropped, though only the decline with Clinitest was statistically significant:. Flowflex: 87% to 80.9%. MPBio: 80% to 73%. Clinitest: 83.1% to...
MedPage Today

Do Antibody Levels Predict Protection Against COVID?

Higher SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in fully vaccinated individuals translated to lower rates of infection for nursing home residents and staff during the Delta wave, though not when Omicron hit, a cross-sectional study showed. In a study group of over 2,000 fully vaccinated residents and staff at West Virginia nursing homes,...
MedPage Today

Adjunct Minocycline Shows No Benefit in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Adjunctive minocycline provided similar outcomes as placebo for people with treatment-resistant depression, the MinoTRD randomized clinical trial showed. Treatment with minocycline, a tetracycline antibiotic, did not show a significant difference in depression severity scores versus placebo on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), according to Isabella Heuser, MD, PhD, of Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany, and co-authors.
MedPage Today

Physician Burnout Tied to Job Disengagement, Worse Care

Physician burnout was associated with career disengagement and poorer patient care, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of over 200,000 physicians. Among 170 observational studies, physicians with more burnout were twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents (OR 2.04, 95% CI 1.69-2.45), reported Alexander Hodkinson, PhD, MSc, of the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Research, and colleagues in The BMJ.
MedPage Today

One-Two Punch of Romosozumab, Denosumab Improved BMD and Reduced Fractures

AUSTIN, Texas – One year of romosozumab (Evenity) followed by 1 year of denosumab (Prolia, Xgeva) was associated with improved bone mineral density (BMD) and lower fracture incidence compared with 2 years of denosumab in women with osteoporosis, an analysis of the FRAME studies suggested. Treatment with romosozumab first...
MedPage Today

Data Now Out for Pegloticase-MTX Combo Gout Treatment

Full results from the so-called MIRROR trial have now been published and suggest the FDA made the right decision this summer to approve methotrexate as an add-on to pegloticase (Krystexxa) for patients with uncontrolled gout. Among patients assigned to the combination in the randomized trial, 71.0% met the primary endpoint...
MedPage Today

'Stunning' Results Upend Fluid Resuscitation in Acute Pancreatitis

Early aggressive fluid resuscitation for acute pancreatitis, a widely recommended practice, failed to improve clinical outcomes and led to more fluid overload when compared with moderate fluid resuscitation, the randomized WATERFALL study showed. In an interim analysis of the trial, which was halted early for safety reasons, incidence of moderately...
MedPage Today

The Relentless Momentum of the Status Quo in Healthcare

When it comes to understanding the why behind structural stalemate in healthcare, look no further than this "framework" on market access for gene therapies, developed by a working group convened by Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and the Aspen Institute earlier this year: "Increasing Access to Affordable, Life-Saving Medicines: Framework Released by Working Group Headed by Former FDA Commissioners."
MedPage Today

Our Hands Are Tied: Treating Prediabetes in Kids

Prediabetes is an abnormal state of glucose homeostasis in which blood glucose levels are elevated above the range of normal but are not high enough to be classified as diabetes. A staggering 28% of U.S. youth ages 12 to 19 years are living with prediabetes. This number more than doubled from 1999 to 2018. Prediabetes and obesity are strongly correlated in a high-risk genetic backdrop, making them almost two sides of the same coin. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rapid increase in both these problems in children.
MedPage Today

Non-Chemo Regimen Led to High Response Rates in Cisplatin-Ineligible Bladder Cancer

PARIS -- Nearly two-thirds of patients with untreated cisplatin-ineligible advanced urothelial cancer responded to an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunotherapy, a small randomized study showed. Overall, 49 of 76 patients responded to frontline enfortumab vedotin (EV; Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda), including eight complete responses. An additional 17 patients had stable...
MedPage Today

Aggressive Alcohol Septal Ablation for HCM Holds Up, Pacemakers Notwithstanding

The occurrence of high-grade conduction disturbances after alcohol septal ablation (ASA) did not translate into worse long-term survival for people with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a registry study showed. Among ASA procedures in the Euro-ASA registry, cases complicated by high-grade atrioventricular block requiring permanent pacemaker (PPM) implant were not associated...
MedPage Today

Same-Day Discharge Program Shows Promise in Elective Benign Foregut Surgery

Same-day home recovery (SHR) was feasible and safe for patients who underwent elective benign foregut surgery, a prospective cohort study showed. Among 1,248 such patients participating in a Northern California healthcare system's SHR program, 11.5% were discharged on the same day of surgery prior to implementation in 2018, which increased to 26.9% after the program was implemented in 2019, then to 49.3% in 2020, and finally reaching 72.6% in 2021, reported Swee H. Teh, MD, of Northern California Kaiser Permanente (NCKP) in San Francisco, and colleagues.
