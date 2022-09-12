Read full article on original website
Special homecoming: Descendants of one of Erie’s most famous families visit Wood-Morrison House
The descendants of one of Erie’s most famous families had a special homecoming Wednesday morning. The grandchildren of Captain William Morrison visited and toured his former estate. They did not grow up in the house, but they are reconnecting with their roots. The Wood-Morrison house was built in 1858 and sits on Erie’s millionaire row […]
WFMJ.com
Feds: Mercer County Capitol riot suspect violated release rules, now seeking GPS monitor
A Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the January 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol is accused of repeatedly violating the conditions set by a judge allowing her freedom from jail while she awaits trial. Rachel Powell, the so-called "pink hat lady" and "bullhorn lady" was charged after...
Former township treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150K
The former treasurer of a Mercer County township pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $150,000 while on the job.
Police: Woman starts fire at Jefferson County store, wanted to be arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail. Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville […]
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge
A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving.
erienewsnow.com
Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge
Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars principal faces 2nd DUI
A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
WFMJ.com
Dog owner cited after joggers bitten in Poland Municipal Forest
A Poland man has pleaded not guilty to four charges after police say his unleased dogs allegedly bit joggers in the Poland Municipal Forrest. Village Police received the first report from a man who reported that he was bitten by two dogs running along the forest trails on August 8.
Local low-cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure
This is because the clinic provides low- to no-cost vet services.
Leader of Warren drug ring gets over 24 years in prison
Richardson and 10 other defendants were indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand jury. Cases are still pending against two other people.
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Respond to Two Vehicle Accident That Occurred As Vehicle is Turning Into Driveway
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident on at 3:10 PM, August 25, 2022, along Pa 351 near Oaks lane in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. Upon arriving and investigating it...
Demolition begins of old Schuster’s building in Masury
Crews have begun demolishing the former Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue.
6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor On The Loose In Pennsylvania Neighborhood
'It’s kind of a serious thing.'
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
WFMJ.com
Masury woman secretly indicted after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized
A grand jury in Trumbull County has handed up a secret indictment accusing a Masury woman of allowing a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged with one count of endangering children. According to a report, the Brookfield Police Department was notified by Children’s Services back in...
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man Charged After Assaulting A New Galilee Woman During An Argument In A Car
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the area of Houston and Scott Wallace Road in Little Beaver Twp. Lawrence County around 1:27 AM Saturday Morning. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 44-year-old unnamed New...
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
According to a police report, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Youngstown Road.
explore venango
Timothy W. Best
Timothy W. Best, age 61, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca. Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best. He married Joyce Fescenmyer on August 10, 1985, and she...
Hyde Park husband sentenced to up to 26 years in prison for wife's death
Despite being convicted of her murder, Jeffrey Fondrk told a Westmoreland County judge Thursday that he misses his wife. “She was the world to me and I tried to take care of her the best I could. I regret her death and I miss her. She was a very good wife,” Fondrk said Thursday before he was sentenced to serve up to 26 years prison.
