Franklin, PA

erienewsnow.com

Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge

Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
LINESVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars principal faces 2nd DUI

A Mars Area School District principal, charged with his second DUI in 10 years, remains on sabbatical from the district. Collier Township Police on June 14 filed misdemeanor second-offense driving under the influence charges against Dale Sleva Jr., 48, of Presto, Allegheny County, related to a June 10 traffic stop on Washington Pike at its intersection with Thoms Run Road in Presto.
PRESTO, PA
WFMJ.com

Dog owner cited after joggers bitten in Poland Municipal Forest

A Poland man has pleaded not guilty to four charges after police say his unleased dogs allegedly bit joggers in the Poland Municipal Forrest. Village Police received the first report from a man who reported that he was bitten by two dogs running along the forest trails on August 8.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Masury woman secretly indicted after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized

A grand jury in Trumbull County has handed up a secret indictment accusing a Masury woman of allowing a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged with one count of endangering children. According to a report, the Brookfield Police Department was notified by Children’s Services back in...
MASURY, OH
explore venango

Timothy W. Best

Timothy W. Best, age 61, of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca. Born April 11, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Richard W. Best and Darlene Thomas Best. He married Joyce Fescenmyer on August 10, 1985, and she...
KNOX, PA

