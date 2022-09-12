Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 15, 1964
The Carbon County ASC Committee met to count and announce the results of the recent community committee elections. The committee is comprised of Andrew Bolish, chairman, Josiah W.H. Behrens, vice chairman, and Marvin H. Mertz. Named chairmen of their respective boards were: Bolish, Weatherly R. 1, Community No. 1; Allen...
Times News
Palmerton news for Sept. 15, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News
Sokol club donates to police
The Sokol Citizens Club of Nesquehoning recently donated $1,000 to help support its borough police department. Accepting the check from Anthony DeMarco, president of the Sokol Club, left, on behalf of the department is Mayor Tom Kattner. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Times News
Sept 15-Tamaqua News
First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St. is celebrating the church’s 190th anniversary at the 11:15 a.m. worship service on Sept. 25. Everyone is invited to attend. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 1 with 24 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Teach Me Thy Way O Lord.”
Evidence rules drowning in Plymouth accidental
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The life of a young boy was cut tragically short when he drowned over the weekend. Investigators are ruling his death accidental after new evidence. A tribute happened for Jahkil Richardson in Plymouth. The community is coming together to remember Richardson’s life. “I’m hoping that his spirit will be […]
Times News
Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court
A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Church and community unite to work on unfinished home
ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kari and Josh Woodland are in the process of building a home in the Elysburg area. Last March, they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders, but the company stopped working on the house in December. In April of this year, Vision Home Builders suddenly announced...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Times News
Kidder Township chairman resigns; solar farm hearing to be held
Kidder Township’s supervisors board chairman Thomas Bradley resigned in August. Bradley, who served on the board since 2006, missed July’s meeting and his letter of resignation was received before the Aug. 23 meeting. At that meeting, the supervisors accepted his resignation. Bradley’s term runs through 2023. Any...
wkok.com
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
Times News
Mayors make wager, collect for pantries
Palmerton looks to right the ship after dropping its first game of the year, while Jim Thorpe hopes to get back to .500 when the two local high school football teams clash Friday night. For the mayors of the two Carbon County boroughs, however, there is a little something extra...
Times News
Block party ignites debate at Lansford council meeting
A heated discussion was held at the Lansford Borough Council meeting regarding the lack of police in the borough. James Marblestone, who lives on East Bertsch St., said a loud block party was held in the 200 block of his street the Sunday before Labor Day. “They’re out there having...
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
State police at Bethlehem reported on the following incidents. • On Aug. 17 at 9:28 p.m. troopers responded to the area of Weiss Road and Long Court, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County, for a report of a hit and run. Ryan Fatzinger, 28, of Macungie, reported his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Police said Nicholas Schuler, 26, of New Ringgold, has been charged in connection with the incident.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Times News
Nesquehoning couple with Kovatch ties purchases former KME buildings
A couple with strong ties to the Nesquehoning community are helping breathe new life into the former KME/Rev Group facility buildings on the south side of Route 54. The site’s new owner, One Industrial Holdings LLC, announced this week the acquisition of the remaining buildings from REV Group. The buildings on the north side of Route 54 were purchased earlier this year by Reading and Northern Railroad for use by the maintenance of way department.
Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Times News
Woman gets probation in L. Towamensing dumpster cat dumping
A Carbon County woman charged with killing and dumping cats in a dumpster recently entered a guilty plea in county court and was given a probation sentence. Jessica K. Gould, 46, of Jim Thorpe, pleaded guilty before Judge Joseph J. Matika to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals - torture, a felony 3. In exchange for the plea, six felony 3 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals were dropped by the district attorney’s office.
Comments / 0