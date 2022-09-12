Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
US News and World Report
Biden Declares Emergency for Puerto Rico Due to Tropical Storm Fiona
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House...
US News and World Report
Man in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Has Sentence Reduced
(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday reduced the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to participating in a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's governor after his testimony helped convict the ringleaders last month. Ty Garbin, 26, was resentenced to 30 months in prison, less than half of the...
US News and World Report
Iran Police Call Woman's Death 'Unfortunate' as Protests Persist
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident", a semi-official news agency reported, and denied accusations of mistreatment that fuelled a third day of protests against the authorities. Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her...
US News and World Report
No Better Offer on the Table for Iran - France
NEW YORK (Reuters) -France's foreign minister said on Monday that there would not be a better offer for Iran to revive a nuclear deal with world powers and it was up to Tehran to decide now because the window to find a solution was closing. Months of indirect talks between...
US News and World Report
U.N. Readying U.S.-Funded Salary Support for Lebanese Soldiers -Presidency
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The United Nations is finalising a plan to provide U.S.-funded salary assistance to Lebanese soldiers hard hit by the country's financial crisis, the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon told the country's president on Monday, the presidency said. Discontent has been brewing in the security forces as Lebanon's...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says Unresolved Issues Remain in Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that there remain a number of unresolved issues in negotiations over a return to the Iran nuclear deal. Russia, an increasingly close ally of Tehran, was one of the signatories to the original 2015 nuclear deal, alongside China, France, Germany, Britain and the United States.
US News and World Report
Top Manager Vanguard Bullish on U.S. Treasuries as Fed's Hikes Near Peak
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, believes U.S. Treasuries are near the end of a painful decline even as prices tumble to fresh multi-year lows, a senior portfolio manager at the firm told Reuters. Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields, which move inversely to prices, on...
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Deepens Russia's 'Strategic Partnership' With China
LONDON (Reuters) - One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies sought on Monday to deepen a strategic partnership with China, expanding defence cooperation and strengthening coordination between Moscow and Beijing on major geopolitical issues. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin has tilted more strongly towards China as the war and...
US News and World Report
IMF's Georgieva: 'Excellent' Meeting With Argentina's President
(Reuters) -International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday she had an "excellent" meeting with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez in New York. Georgieva said via Twitter they discussed the importance of a decisive program implementation to fight inflation and to strengthen stability for sustainable and inclusive growth for Argentines.
US News and World Report
Wall Street Slips on Rate-Hike Jitters
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped in choppy trading on Monday, extending declines for a third straight session, on worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into recession. Five of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were lower. Healthcare stocks fell 1.6%, weighed...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says It Values Hungary Taking 'Sovereign Positions' Inside EU
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said it welcomed Hungary taking "sovereign positions" on many issues within the European Union, as it wade into the 7.5-billion-euro funding row between Budapest and Brussels. In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was following developments related to...
US News and World Report
EU Plans to Upgrade Its Paris Agreement Climate Target - Document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union plans to raise its target to tackle global warming under the Paris climate agreement, although the upgrade is unlikely to happen in time for this year's U.N. climate summit, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. A draft of the EU's negotiating mandate...
US News and World Report
AP Top Political News at 2:18 P.m. EDT
Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen. GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk. 2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women. Tea and crumpets: Biden, Jill Biden remember the queen. Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns. Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how...
US News and World Report
Peru Communities Lift Blockade Disrupting Key Copper Transport Road
LIMA (Reuters) - A group of indigenous Peruvian communities that have been blocking a key copper corridor agreed to a truce on Sunday after the country's prime minister said he would meet with them. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. The blockade, which lasted less than a week,...
US News and World Report
Moscow Summons Canada Envoy Over Russian Embassy Attacks in Ottawa
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over attacks on the Russian embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on Monday. It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. It also said "aggressive"...
US News and World Report
U.S. Military Base in Syria Targeted in Failed Rocket Attack
(Reuters) - A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, the U.S. Central Command said. Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at...
US News and World Report
Ghana Declares End of Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak
DAKAR (Reuters) - Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday. Ghana's Marburg outbreak was the second in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected...
US News and World Report
Bolivia Hopes to Prevent Forest Fires in Vulnerable Areas
LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian authorities are striving to prevent an increase in forest fires at its border with Argentina, after almost one million hectares (2.47 million acres) ravaged the eastern part of the country so far this year, authorities said on Sunday. Risks of new fire spots in some...
US News and World Report
Shelling of Donetsk City Kills 13 - Russian-Backed Separatist Mayor
LONDON (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed in artillery shelling on Monday in the east Ukrainian separatist-held city of Donetsk, the city's Russian-backed mayor said. In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, Donetsk's separatist mayor Alexei Kulemzin said that 13 civilians including two children had been killed in the strike on Donetsk's Kuybyshevsky district.
