Lehighton, PA

Times News

Opinion: Christian Nationalism out of step

After I graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 1961 and got my first teaching job at Stroud Union (now Stroudsburg Area) High School, in addition to teaching my major subject (French), I also was assigned homeroom duties. At the start of each school day, I was expected to take attendance,...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 15, 1964

The Carbon County ASC Committee met to count and announce the results of the recent community committee elections. The committee is comprised of Andrew Bolish, chairman, Josiah W.H. Behrens, vice chairman, and Marvin H. Mertz. Named chairmen of their respective boards were: Bolish, Weatherly R. 1, Community No. 1; Allen...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon remembers late oncologist

As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Block party ignites debate at Lansford council meeting

A heated discussion was held at the Lansford Borough Council meeting regarding the lack of police in the borough. James Marblestone, who lives on East Bertsch St., said a loud block party was held in the 200 block of his street the Sunday before Labor Day. “They’re out there having...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Veterans nonprofit having an open house

Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, a Parryville-based nonprofit that provides outdoor activities for combat veterans, their families and caregivers, is having an open house at its new facility this Friday. The operations center is at 216 Rock Hill Road, Parryville. At 1 p.m. will be an invitation only event because of limited...
PARRYVILLE, PA
Times News

On this date: Sept. 13, 1963

The Apostolic Delegate to the United States, the Most Rev. Aegidio Vagnosi, D.D., of the Josephinum Seminary in Rome, announced the elevation of the Rev. Joseph Marzen, a Jim Thorpe native, to title of Very Reverend Monsignor. A son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Marzen, he is the second...
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations

A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News

Sokol club donates to police

The Sokol Citizens Club of Nesquehoning recently donated $1,000 to help support its borough police department. Accepting the check from Anthony DeMarco, president of the Sokol Club, left, on behalf of the department is Mayor Tom Kattner. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires

HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for Sept. 15, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court

A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Monroe County holds Alzheimer’s Association Walk

The sky was blue. The sun was shining and Northampton County Community College, Monroe Campus was a sea of orange, purple, yellow and white plastic flowers spinning in the wind. On Saturday, Monroe County residents joined the fight at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s. The walk...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Bethlehem

State police at Bethlehem reported on the following incidents. • On Aug. 17 at 9:28 p.m. troopers responded to the area of Weiss Road and Long Court, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County, for a report of a hit and run. Ryan Fatzinger, 28, of Macungie, reported his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Police said Nicholas Schuler, 26, of New Ringgold, has been charged in connection with the incident.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

NL School Board - Financial matters

Northern Lehigh School Board approved the following financial matters on Monday:. • An agreement with CeyKovsky Concrete Construction to install a concrete pad for the educational tent at Slatington Elementary School at a cost of $26,250, to be paid for through ESSER funds. • An agreement for meal services for...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Sept 15-Tamaqua News

First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St. is celebrating the church’s 190th anniversary at the 11:15 a.m. worship service on Sept. 25. Everyone is invited to attend. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 1 with 24 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Teach Me Thy Way O Lord.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

LASD considers attorney change

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is considering a change in the law firm it uses to handle special education matters. The district currently uses King Spry Herman Freund & Faul, but on Monday night Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish presented the board with a proposal from Sweet Stevens Katz & Williams, a firm she is familiar with from her time in Central Columbia School District.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022

Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
LEHIGHTON, PA

