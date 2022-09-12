ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Pleasant Valley principal scheduled for court

A Pleasant Valley School District principal is scheduled to appear in district court on Monday after being been cited for harassment following a domestic incident this past spring. According to a non-traffic citation filed by Trooper Bryan Kolodziej of the Pennsylvania State Police - Stroudsburg barracks against Kendal Askins, principal...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations

A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
WBRE

Monroe County ShopRite holds ‘Bag for Hunger Day’

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger. Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more. The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for Sept. 15, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Times News

State police at Bethlehem

State police at Bethlehem reported on the following incidents. • On Aug. 17 at 9:28 p.m. troopers responded to the area of Weiss Road and Long Court, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County, for a report of a hit and run. Ryan Fatzinger, 28, of Macungie, reported his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Police said Nicholas Schuler, 26, of New Ringgold, has been charged in connection with the incident.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 15, 1964

The Carbon County ASC Committee met to count and announce the results of the recent community committee elections. The committee is comprised of Andrew Bolish, chairman, Josiah W.H. Behrens, vice chairman, and Marvin H. Mertz. Named chairmen of their respective boards were: Bolish, Weatherly R. 1, Community No. 1; Allen...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
SUNBURY, PA
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Kidder Township chairman resigns; solar farm hearing to be held

Kidder Township’s supervisors board chairman Thomas Bradley resigned in August. Bradley, who served on the board since 2006, missed July’s meeting and his letter of resignation was received before the Aug. 23 meeting. At that meeting, the supervisors accepted his resignation. Bradley’s term runs through 2023. Any...
LAKE HARMONY, PA
Times News

Carbon remembers late oncologist

As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Gas company wants to expand pipeline in Monroe County

An existing natural gas pipeline in Monroe County could be expanding. The Williams Companies want to expand their Transco pipeline network to increase the amount of gas the network takes from the Marcellus Shale region. The Transco pipeline network includes 10,000 miles of pipeline from New York City to the...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Mayors make wager, collect for pantries

Palmerton looks to right the ship after dropping its first game of the year, while Jim Thorpe hopes to get back to .500 when the two local high school football teams clash Friday night. For the mayors of the two Carbon County boroughs, however, there is a little something extra...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

State police at Frackville

State police at Frackville State released information on the following cases:. • A 38-year-old resident on Clay Street in Philadelphia reported at 4:45 a.m. Sept. 9 that someone punctured the tires on his 2013 Kia Sorento that was parked outside his residence before fleeing the scene in a sedan traveling southeast in Clay Street.
FRACKVILLE, PA
biz570.com

Solar farm plans delayed

POCONO TWP. — The future of the state’s largest proposed solar farm is clouded by an appeal. The nine-page appeal, filed by Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Brodhead Watershed Association, against Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 635-acre Swiftwater Solar, a 180,000 solar panel farm on the top of Bear Mountain in Monroe County, will temporarily halt a permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

