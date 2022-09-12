Read full article on original website
wlvr.org
Emmaus to cap off a summer of revitalized festivals with ‘Farewell to Summer’
EMMAUS — Emmaus’ Main Street will welcome fall with its annual Farewell to Summer festival this weekend. Various local businesses will have tables and offer children’s activities while live music is played by the band Alias — putting on display what downtown Emmaus has to offer.
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Emmaus
“I grew up in the Lehigh Valley and I’m excited to continue to grow my brand ‘back home,’” says owner Christopher J. Beers, who opened a Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop location in Downtown Bethlehem in October 2019 and, most recently, an Emmaus location. He says many locals were already familiar with his brand, having traveled to the original flagship location in Pittsburgh. “It’s really important to me to open my stores in small downtown communities. I feel that we can make a bigger impact on our neighbors, create loyal fans and give back to the community through donations and sponsorships when opening in downtown communities rather than the ‘chain store’ locations.” At Grandpa Joe’s, they strive to have the absolute largest selection of candy, with nostalgic and international options as well as more than 250 glass-bottled craft sodas. The new Emmaus location will put an emphasis on toys and games, and Beers is especially excited to add a model train that will be suspended from the ceiling.
Times News
Lots of fun around the area
Phil Vassar and Dave Bromberg lead a variety of entertainment events hitting local and regional venues over the next couple of weeks. Vassar, a singer-songwriter who hit the country music scene in the later 1990s, will take the stage at Penn’s Peak. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist Bromberg and his band will...
Times News
Upcoming bird walks
Conservation volunteer and avid birder, David Kruel, will lead a bird walk on Saturday, at 9 a.m. The walk begins at Locust Lake State Park, Barnesville, parking lot. Kruel will offer helpful information about how to identify the local and migratory songbirds by sight, son, habitat and behavior. The walk is sponsored by the Schuylkill County Conservancy.
Times News
Palmerton news for Sept. 15, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Monroe County ShopRite holds ‘Bag for Hunger Day’
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger. Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more. The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to […]
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News
Sept 15-Tamaqua News
First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St. is celebrating the church’s 190th anniversary at the 11:15 a.m. worship service on Sept. 25. Everyone is invited to attend. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 1 with 24 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Teach Me Thy Way O Lord.”
Times News
Mayors make wager, collect for pantries
Palmerton looks to right the ship after dropping its first game of the year, while Jim Thorpe hopes to get back to .500 when the two local high school football teams clash Friday night. For the mayors of the two Carbon County boroughs, however, there is a little something extra...
Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
$100k grant for Bethlehem Food Co-Op will fund on-site kitchen at future grocery store
A $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op will be put towards building an on-site kitchen in the co-op’s future grocery store, state Sen. Lisa Boscola announced last week. The Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s member-owned grocery store will be the anchor tenant in a new Broad Street apartment complex in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire spreads through Northampton Crossings Burger King in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-grilled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center. Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter This Pennsylvania Location
One Pennsylvania Bed Bath & Beyond store will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company said earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
Times News
Chicken dinners push DeSchriver’s rankings to back burner
Don’t blame me if this column seems disjointed, ill-thought out and rushed. My editor told me to hurry up because I have to edit some news copy. ... For Page 8 no less. After selling 1,002,400 copies of last Friday’s Times News because of my column, I would expect better treatment.
Times News
Alzheimer’s walk in Weatherly
Join Heritage Hill Senior Community in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease during the annual Hill’s Angels Memory Walk on Oct. 1. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., the program begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Join the group for a morning walk through...
