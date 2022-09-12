ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Times News

Line dancing in Schuylkill

It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Emmaus

“I grew up in the Lehigh Valley and I’m excited to continue to grow my brand ‘back home,’” says owner Christopher J. Beers, who opened a Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop location in Downtown Bethlehem in October 2019 and, most recently, an Emmaus location. He says many locals were already familiar with his brand, having traveled to the original flagship location in Pittsburgh. “It’s really important to me to open my stores in small downtown communities. I feel that we can make a bigger impact on our neighbors, create loyal fans and give back to the community through donations and sponsorships when opening in downtown communities rather than the ‘chain store’ locations.” At Grandpa Joe’s, they strive to have the absolute largest selection of candy, with nostalgic and international options as well as more than 250 glass-bottled craft sodas. The new Emmaus location will put an emphasis on toys and games, and Beers is especially excited to add a model train that will be suspended from the ceiling.
EMMAUS, PA
Times News

Lots of fun around the area

Phil Vassar and Dave Bromberg lead a variety of entertainment events hitting local and regional venues over the next couple of weeks. Vassar, a singer-songwriter who hit the country music scene in the later 1990s, will take the stage at Penn’s Peak. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist Bromberg and his band will...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Upcoming bird walks

Conservation volunteer and avid birder, David Kruel, will lead a bird walk on Saturday, at 9 a.m. The walk begins at Locust Lake State Park, Barnesville, parking lot. Kruel will offer helpful information about how to identify the local and migratory songbirds by sight, son, habitat and behavior. The walk is sponsored by the Schuylkill County Conservancy.
BARNESVILLE, PA
Times News

Palmerton news for Sept. 15, 2022

Faith Alive Church 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Monroe County ShopRite holds ‘Bag for Hunger Day’

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger. Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more. The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations

A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
Times News

Sept 15-Tamaqua News

First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St. is celebrating the church’s 190th anniversary at the 11:15 a.m. worship service on Sept. 25. Everyone is invited to attend. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 1 with 24 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Teach Me Thy Way O Lord.”
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Mayors make wager, collect for pantries

Palmerton looks to right the ship after dropping its first game of the year, while Jim Thorpe hopes to get back to .500 when the two local high school football teams clash Friday night. For the mayors of the two Carbon County boroughs, however, there is a little something extra...
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Chicken dinners push DeSchriver’s rankings to back burner

Don’t blame me if this column seems disjointed, ill-thought out and rushed. My editor told me to hurry up because I have to edit some news copy. ... For Page 8 no less. After selling 1,002,400 copies of last Friday’s Times News because of my column, I would expect better treatment.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Alzheimer’s walk in Weatherly

Join Heritage Hill Senior Community in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease during the annual Hill’s Angels Memory Walk on Oct. 1. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., the program begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Join the group for a morning walk through...
WEATHERLY, PA

