ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ramsey Lewis, Jazz pianist dies at 87

Depending on which music pundit you ask, jazz "died" when its 1920s heyday ended. Others believe jazz music lost its luster when the 1960s -- and rock music -- rolled around. But Ramsey Lewis, an inventive jazz pianist and one of the nation's most respected artists in the genre, continued to find novel ways to keep the genre alive and evolving and, crucially, grow new generations of jazz listeners.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June. Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday. He was identified as...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy