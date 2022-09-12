ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move

Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
NFL
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Have Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina set an "untouchable" batterymates record | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander breaks down why he believes Adam Wainright and Yadier Molina may have just set an untouchable record for the St. Louis Cardinals. Afterwards, Verlander reveals the candidates that have a long shot at the record, with Logan Webb and Joey Bart, Hunter Brown and Korey Lee, Grayson Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman, Quinn Priester and Henry Davis, and Bobby Miller and Diego Cartaya being featured in the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'

Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 698th home run vs. Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St. Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Why you should fade Tom Brady, other best bets

Will the New Orleans Saints continue to work their mojo against Tom Brady?. How will the Dallas Cowboys fare in their first game since Dak Prescott got injured?. Are the Chicago Bears for real after their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers?. After a fun opening weekend, I've...
NFL
FOX Sports

Lakers add PG Dennis Schröder to crowded backcourt

The Los Angeles Lakers and point guard Dennis Schröder have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.64 million, according to Stadium's Shams Charania. The German speedster last played for the Houston Rockets in 2021-22, after being dealt by the Celtics to H-Town alongside a pair of teammates in exchange for center Daniel Theis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Chargers' Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert has sustained fractured cartilage to his rib cage, per head coach Brandon Staley. He's considered day-to-day. The development is "good news" according to Staley and "better than having a fracture of his bone." Herbert injured his ribs during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington

The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
WASHINGTON, DC

