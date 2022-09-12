Read full article on original website
6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley
Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!
This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
Yakima Trolleys, Woman’s Century Club, Events in Yakima
If you've listened to our radio stations over the years, you've no doubt heard plenty of what we call public service announcements or PSAs. For those who may not know, PSAs are really just exactly what we say they are: announcements made in service to the public, generally on behalf of non-profit groups, clubs, and organizations. As such, they're free of charge and are not treated like paid advertising. So, if you are a part of such an organization, you may wonder how to go about getting your message out to the public. Well, you've come to the right place for answers.
US 12 Reopens as Goat Rocks Fire Continues To Burn
U.S. 12 over White Pass has reopened as the Packwood area remains under a Level 1 evacuation because of the nearby Goat Rocks Fire that threatened homes and property in the area over the past weekend. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 1.5 miles north east of Packwood and is currently at 2, 842 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing. Emergency officials from the American Red Cross and Lewis County set up a shelter at the White Pass Jr./Sr. High School where people stayed on Saturday but many have returned home to the Packwood area.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
Filling The Tank Tuesday Yakima? You’ll Find Cheaper Gas
Back from the long Labor Day weekend drivers in Yakima continue to see lower gas prices. In fact prices in Yakima are down 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.43 a gallon today according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in the valley. Prices are cheaper than...
4 Places to Keep Your Kids Busy on the Weekends in Yakima
Summer has come and gone and now school is in full swing. It's not surprising that school is a lot more stressful than it used to be, so keep your kiddos happy by going out and celebrating when they've had a good week or month at school. Show them how much you care by celebrating their success with any of these places.
Officials Scale Back Search For Missing Yakima Boy
Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
Yakima Boy Still Missing As Search Continues
The search continues Monday for a missing 4-year-old child in Yakima. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child, who told police he couldn't find his boy identified as Lucian. The father says the family searched "frantically" for Lucian before calling police. Yakima Police spent Saturday night searching before the operation was turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office search and rescue unit which spent Sunday looking in waters around the park. Since then more than 100 people from many different agencies have been looking for Lucian but so far he hasn't been found. More people and equipment are expected Monday.
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
Seize The Dining Deals with EZ Tiger in Yakima This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of EZ Tiger. Are you hungry for something healthy? EZ Tiger is a dim sum & noodle house celebrating the flavors of the pacific rim. Open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday - Saturday. Takeout and delivery options are available.
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe
The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima
When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail. Murray also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
7 Mouth-watering Desserts You Can Only Find in Yakima Valley, WA
There are several posh desserts that you can only find in the Yakima Valley. Sure, you will see variations of these mouth-watering desserts in other cities, states, and regions, but nobody does them better than we do. Think of ordering one of these unique, flavorful, and incredible desserts the next...
Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit
Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
Yakima city crews continue work around the city of Yakima upgrading signals and fixing roads before the fall and winter months. City crew will be busy Wednesday with a traffic signal upgrade that will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 7th Avenue. The work happens 7:00 am to 1:00...
