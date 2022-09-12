Read full article on original website
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
South Carolina announces sold out crowd for Saturday
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon at 12 o’clock. On Thursday, @GamecockFB announced the Week 3 showdown was “officially” sold out. According to the school’s website, Williams-Brice seats 77,579 people. ESPN will provide television coverage...
What are Iowa basketball's chances with its key 2024 targets inside 247Sports' updated Top-150?
How much traction does Iowa have with its targets inside 247Sports' updated top-150 rankings for 2024?
247Sports
DrummBeat: Know Your Foe| Huskers247 answers five pressing questions about Sooners/Huskers matchup on Saturday
Huskers247 analyst Brian Christopherson joined OUinsider to answer five pressing questions about this weekend's Sooners/Huskers matchup. Make sure you read through this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DrummBeat: Weekend recruiting buzz| 5-star defender updates| 4-star DB notes| 4-star DL decision notes & MORE
*** Let's start with 2023 four-star DL Jordan Renaud:. Last night, the Sooners' staffers in Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates were at the four-star DL game in Texarkana. This stop.
247Sports
The Fresh Set: Who said there's nothing to gain from this?
WVU welcomes the annual FCS foe at 1 p.m. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
247Sports
Dan Lanning says its 'really premature' to make redshirt decisions in September
Twelve members of Oregon's 2022 signing class have appeared on Saturdays this fall. That means roughly two thirds of the class have seen game action thus far this season. Those early snaps can only help the growth of each player, but what it means for the use of redshirts remains unknown.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting Scoop: Scouting and intel for prospects in new top-100
The 2024 247Sports Rankings update was released and it’s no secret that the local talent in that class is strong. A look at the movements in the rankings and where Maryland stands with each of the 10 top-100 players.
New Bern vs. Havelock football: Five players to watch on each team
All State Preps on 247Sports and Carolina Recruits will be collaborating for the rest of the football season and beyond. The focus will be on high school football players in both South Carolina and North Carolina. This week, Joshua Graham of Carolina Recruits lists the top players to watch in...
247Sports
Notre Dame football recruiting: QB 'a massive need' for Fighting Irish, who could have CJ Carr reclassify
Notre Dame football recruiting is booming with the nation's No. 4 class in 2023 and top-ranked group for the 2024 cycle, but quarterback remains a "massive need," according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. This week on Wiltfong Whiparound, Wiltfong explained why — including if Saline (Mich.) High commit CJ Carr could reclassify.
