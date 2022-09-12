Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
uatrav.com
UA graduate brings popular Texas coffee chain to Fayetteville
After student teaching and becoming a business owner during her senior year, a UA graduate celebrated the grand opening of her coffee shop earlier this month in Fayetteville after more than a year of planning. Kaitlyn Skinner, a 2022 UA graduate, opened the first Arkansas location of Summer Moon Coffee...
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO
Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort
Bobby Petrino expects ‘feelings and emotions’ as he returns to Arkansas on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Petrino is 61 these days, nearly five years removed from being on the national stage with Louisville and, far more importantly, more than a decade removed from the coach’s scandalous flameout at Arkansas. Just listen to him discuss his return to Fayetteville on...
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Fayetteville pool construction company sued by Arkansas attorney general
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Fayetteville man who owns a pool construction company is being sued by the state of Arkansas after allegedly accepting nearly $150,000 for projects, not completing them and threatening customers. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the lawsuit on Monday, Sept. 12, accusing David Tyler, the...
NWA residents struggle finding housing options
A business woman out of Rogers has been living in a van for a while now, but she's trying to find a permanent residence and is struggling to find one that she wants to spend money on.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 5 reasons the No. 10 Hogs are where they are today
Don’t look now, but the Arkansas Razorbacks have taken their rightful place among the nation’s elite college football teams. In the latest AP Poll, the 2-0 Hogs are ranked No. 10, with a bullet. It’s just the start head coach Sam Pittman was hoping for as Arkansas gets...
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
Clarksville PD defuses potential school threats
The Clarksville Police Department issued a press release on September 13 after investigating multiple potential school threats.
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Group to hold ‘separation of church and state’ march in Bentonville
The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) will hold a weekend march to highlight the separation of church and state.
Animal adoption fees waived for 12 NWA shelters
Best Friends Animal Society is gearing up for its third nationwide adoption campaign in six months that will waive or reduce adoption fees at animal shelters across Northwest Arkansas this weekend.
bestofarkansassports.com
The SEC’s Weekly Awards Seem to Have it Out for Arkansas. Here’s What the Data Say.
FAYETTEVILLE — As soon as it was announced Sunday that Drew Sanders had been selected as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, several Arkansas football fans joked — or, quite frankly, predicted — the linebacker would share the honor in his own conference. Sure...
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
KATV
Beaver Lake accident victim identified by Arkansas Game & Fish Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lowell Arkansas man has been identified as the victim of a multiple-boat crash on Sept. 9. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported it was confirmed by Arkansas Game & Fish that Joseph Seargeant was the person who died in the incident. According...
Wichita Eagle
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Springdale police investigating man found dead in parking lot
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers responded to 121 N. Thompson in reference to a welfare check. Officers say they were told that a man was slumped over, sitting against a light pole on the south side of the parking lot.
