KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
Record-Courier
Bear traffic deaths on the way to doubling this year
So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Wednesday night on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
Sierra Sun
Weather service forecasts haze, smoke Thursday; High elevation snow possible on weekend
Sierra Sun
Smoke may push into Truckee-Tahoe region; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
Record-Courier
Weekend rain might wash away smoke
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 27801
The Trustee of the MICHAEL LESLIE TREMAINE AND KATHLEEN ANN TREMAINE 2009 TRUST. The grantor of that trust was Michael Leslie Tremaine. Michael Leslie Tremaine died on May 22, 2022. At the time of his death his address was 1093 Daphne ct. Minden, Nevada. The last 4 digits of his Social Security Number are 1128.
Sierra Sun
Smoke again impacting Truckee-Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
Record-Courier
Astronaut keynote at 30th Business Council gala
Known as “the man who’s flown everything,” astronaut Navy Capt. Robert “Hoot” Gibson is the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Critical Issues Conference 5:30-9 p.m. Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline. In a flying career covering over 50 years, Gibson...
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
KOLO TV Reno
Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
Record-Courier
Forest Service seeks Zephyr Cove, Meeks Bay and Camp Richardson lease proposals
Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
KOLO TV Reno
Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'
It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
2news.com
Chewy Holds Grand Opening for New Reno Fulfillment Center
The company, Chewy held a grand opening for their new fulfillment center in Reno on Thursday. The fully automated facility is 800,000 square feet. It's located over on Virginia Street, near Lemmon Drive. The company plans to fill a total of 1,500 new jobs at the site once fully staffed.
Chewy opens 800,000-square-foot Reno fulfillment center, adding 1,500 jobs
KOLO TV Reno
BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
