Douglas County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers

The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Bear traffic deaths on the way to doubling this year

So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Wednesday night on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Douglas County, NV
Douglas County, NV
Record-Courier

Weekend rain might wash away smoke

Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas County legal - 27801

The Trustee of the MICHAEL LESLIE TREMAINE AND KATHLEEN ANN TREMAINE 2009 TRUST. The grantor of that trust was Michael Leslie Tremaine. Michael Leslie Tremaine died on May 22, 2022. At the time of his death his address was 1093 Daphne ct. Minden, Nevada. The last 4 digits of his Social Security Number are 1128.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Astronaut keynote at 30th Business Council gala

Known as “the man who’s flown everything,” astronaut Navy Capt. Robert “Hoot” Gibson is the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Critical Issues Conference 5:30-9 p.m. Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline. In a flying career covering over 50 years, Gibson...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet

Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Saving the Sugar Pine 100 feet in the air

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arborist Ben Cavalier uses a sling shot to establish lines on this Sugar Pine which stands more than one-hundred feet tall. He then gears up for a job he says is very rewarding if somewhat dangerous. Asked if he looks down?. “Of course, I look down,”...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Forest Service seeks Zephyr Cove, Meeks Bay and Camp Richardson lease proposals

Proposals for operation of Zephyr Cove Resort are being sought by the U.S. Forest Service. The resort includes government-owned facilities and improvements including Zephyr Cove Lodge and Restaurant; Sunset Beach Bar and Grill; Zephyr Cove Marina; Event Plaza; 28 cabins; Campground and RV Park; Equestrian Stables; workshop and storage facility; and the Zephyr Shoals area north of the current resort.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Barn Dance at Ferrari Farms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun night at the farm! After the success of its first Barn Dance last month, Ferrari Farms will be hosting another one. The event takes place on Saturday, September 24 at the farm on Mill Street in Reno and will feature music and dancing, fire pits, drink vendors and more.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Housing Market Returns to 'Balanced'

It’s no secret the housing market has changed significantly over the summer. The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors released its August report which shows the change. However, experts say it’s not a ‘buyer’s market.’. “With a balanced market it’s good for both buyers and sellers,” said Sara...
2news.com

Chewy Holds Grand Opening for New Reno Fulfillment Center

The company, Chewy held a grand opening for their new fulfillment center in Reno on Thursday. The fully automated facility is 800,000 square feet. It's located over on Virginia Street, near Lemmon Drive. The company plans to fill a total of 1,500 new jobs at the site once fully staffed.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
RENO, NV

