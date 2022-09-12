Read full article on original website
2 Days in Yakima: What Every Tourist Should Do
I am getting excited because my new friend is coming to visit me here in Yakima. He lives in Canada and I couldn’t believe it when he sent me the text that he finally got his passport renewed after the Canadians endured a six-months-long backlog processing documents. He told me he has two days to come spend with me in Yakima. What all should I have him do and see here?
Best Haunted Guide List 2022 for Central and Southwest Washington
We are looking for your upcoming HALLOWEEN and FALL FESTIVAL activities to add to this list below! We are adding to this list weekly and sorting the list by date to make it easy for you to find something you would like to go to! Ah, the convenience!. WHERE TO...
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
Yakima Trolleys, Woman’s Century Club, Events in Yakima
If you've listened to our radio stations over the years, you've no doubt heard plenty of what we call public service announcements or PSAs. For those who may not know, PSAs are really just exactly what we say they are: announcements made in service to the public, generally on behalf of non-profit groups, clubs, and organizations. As such, they're free of charge and are not treated like paid advertising. So, if you are a part of such an organization, you may wonder how to go about getting your message out to the public. Well, you've come to the right place for answers.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
4 Places to Keep Your Kids Busy on the Weekends in Yakima
Summer has come and gone and now school is in full swing. It's not surprising that school is a lot more stressful than it used to be, so keep your kiddos happy by going out and celebrating when they've had a good week or month at school. Show them how much you care by celebrating their success with any of these places.
Officials Scale Back Search For Missing Yakima Boy
Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima
When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
Goat Rocks Fire Threatens Homes Forces Closure
U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed and the Packwood area is under a Level 2 evacuation as the Goat Rocks Fire threatens homes and property in the area. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 5 miles east of Packwood and is more than 150 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing.
Yakima City Council Talks About Traffic Problems Tuesday
If you're tired of traffic crashes and speeding drivers you're not alone Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray is also concerned. Last week Murray wrote a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. In the letter the chief emphasized the ongoing traffic problems in Yakima. The Yakima City Council is holding a study session with the chief Tuesday to talk about traffic and safety concerns on city streets. The chief says as of August 1, 2022, the city has experienced 12 traffic fatalities. Murray says that's the highest in Yakima history and there's a quarter of the year left.
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe
The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
7 Mouth-watering Desserts You Can Only Find in Yakima Valley, WA
There are several posh desserts that you can only find in the Yakima Valley. Sure, you will see variations of these mouth-watering desserts in other cities, states, and regions, but nobody does them better than we do. Think of ordering one of these unique, flavorful, and incredible desserts the next...
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
5 Places to Celebrate National Video Game day in Yakima
Today is National Video Game Day, so whether you're a gamer of today and you love competitive style shooters, or you love the single-player games with stories better than anything Hollywood has put out. Maybe you're an old-school gamer who used to hang out at arcades all-day or were the first on your block to own a Nintendo.
