Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
13abc.com
Head of local BBB retires after 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
13abc.com
Broadband expansion in Seneca County
Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
fcnews.org
COVID case rate falls in Fulton County
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • One death and five new COVID hospitalizations were reported last week by the Fulton County Health Department. There were 63 new cases reported in Fulton County from Sept. 9-15, which is a decrease from 77...
13abc.com
New roundabout opens in Waterville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
Concerns raised over Ohio detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
ocj.com
Two-stage ditch and sod waterways pulling a farm together.
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. For Les and Jerry Seiler, soil conservation became a necessity to keep a farm in production. Les Seiler farms with his brother Jerry and son Nathan in Fulton County near Fayette, Ohio. They farm consists of corn, soybeans, wheat, barley and alfalfa. The Seilers plant cover crops and use no-till and conservation tillage. “Fulton County has around 62 different soil types. We farm about 32 of those. Some of our fields may have 4-5 soil types in the same field,” said Seiler. “Using conservation practices allows us to mitigate some of the variability. We now use cover crops to try to keep something living in the soil all year around.”
sent-trib.com
Millbury man indicted for resisting arrest
A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest. A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street...
fcnews.org
Local ADAMhs Board approves 6 contracts
The Four County ADAMhs Board approved six contracts for the fiscal year that started July 1 at its Sept. 8 board meeting. Quadco Rehabilitation Center will receive up to $90,000 in federal Title XX funds that the board receives to help eligible individuals receive job training. Maumee Valley Guidance Center...
sent-trib.com
King may be leaving Elmwood school board
BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Brett A. Gleason, 25, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $400 fine. Ashley N. Newland, 37, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 90 days jail. 76 days suspended. $150 fine. Kenneth A. Richardson, 60, of Lima, pleaded no...
fcnews.org
Four County Career Center remembers 9/11
As a tribute to those who lost their lives and to acknowledge the 21st Anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.”
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
Ohio man dies in Jackson Co. car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single car crash that killed a man Tuesday. County deputies, Michigan State Police, the Liberty Township Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to a single car crash around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty […]
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
