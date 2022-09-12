ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Head of local BBB retires after 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Broadband expansion in Seneca County

Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA

The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
PERRYSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Fulton County, OH
Government
City
Fayette, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Swanton, OH
Swanton, OH
Government
County
Fulton County, OH
fcnews.org

COVID case rate falls in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • One death and five new COVID hospitalizations were reported last week by the Fulton County Health Department. There were 63 new cases reported in Fulton County from Sept. 9-15, which is a decrease from 77...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

New roundabout opens in Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
WATERVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Two-stage ditch and sod waterways pulling a farm together.

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. For Les and Jerry Seiler, soil conservation became a necessity to keep a farm in production. Les Seiler farms with his brother Jerry and son Nathan in Fulton County near Fayette, Ohio. They farm consists of corn, soybeans, wheat, barley and alfalfa. The Seilers plant cover crops and use no-till and conservation tillage. “Fulton County has around 62 different soil types. We farm about 32 of those. Some of our fields may have 4-5 soil types in the same field,” said Seiler. “Using conservation practices allows us to mitigate some of the variability. We now use cover crops to try to keep something living in the soil all year around.”
FULTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Historic Buildings#Landmarks#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Universalist Church#The Opera House#Benfield Wines
sent-trib.com

Millbury man indicted for resisting arrest

A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest. A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street...
MILLBURY, OH
fcnews.org

Local ADAMhs Board approves 6 contracts

The Four County ADAMhs Board approved six contracts for the fiscal year that started July 1 at its Sept. 8 board meeting. Quadco Rehabilitation Center will receive up to $90,000 in federal Title XX funds that the board receives to help eligible individuals receive job training. Maumee Valley Guidance Center...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

King may be leaving Elmwood school board

BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Brett A. Gleason, 25, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $400 fine. Ashley N. Newland, 37, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 90 days jail. 76 days suspended. $150 fine. Kenneth A. Richardson, 60, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
fcnews.org

Four County Career Center remembers 9/11

As a tribute to those who lost their lives and to acknowledge the 21st Anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.”
ARCHBOLD, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A baby crib and blankets were found on food storage shelving during a health inspection at a Perrysburg hotel. During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 26, the Wood County Health Department found one critical and three non-critical offenses at Holiday Inn Express, 12710 Roachton Road. Critical was food employee(s) not...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WLNS

Ohio man dies in Jackson Co. car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single car crash that killed a man Tuesday. County deputies, Michigan State Police, the Liberty Township Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to a single car crash around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 127 South near Reed Road in Liberty […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy