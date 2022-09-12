TAOS – A Taos man is under arrest for his eighth offense of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and or drug (DWI). At approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, a New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Tewa Street in Taos for a traffic violation. When the officer made contact with the driver, Pete Pedroncelli, 60, of Taos, he smelt a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

TAOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO