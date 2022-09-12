ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

James R. Watson, 85

James (Jim) Robert Watson of Hingham died suddenly, passing on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Linden Ponds. He was 85. He is already much missed. Born in Boston on October 25, 1936, Jim was the son of James and Emma (Herbst) Watson, founders of Watson Mailing Company in Boston’s Fort Point. The eldest of four, Jim grew up in North Quincy with his three sisters, graduating from North Quincy High School in 1954, followed by a B.A. in History (1958) and an M.A. in Government (1961) from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
HINGHAM, MA
Joyce E. King, 96

Joyce E. (Burke) King, age 96, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Alliance HealthCare at Braintree, in the presence of her daughter. Joyce was born in Braintree, to the late John and Martha (Connors) Burke. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1944. She lived in Quincy for most of her life, settling along Avalon Beach in the 1950s.
QUINCY, MA
Brian Palmucci Nominated For Judgeship

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Attorney Brian Palmucci, a current member of the Quincy City Council, as Associate Justice of the District Court. “Attorney Palmucci’s years of experience representing the Commonwealth in several legal roles make him well-suited for this appointment,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
North Quincy Stabbing Under Investigation

Quincy police are investigating a stabbing in North Quincy on Thursday that left the victim with serious injuries. The stabbing took place in the area of Glover Avenue and the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the department said. Glover Avenue and Pierce Street are closed...
QUINCY, MA

