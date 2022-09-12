James (Jim) Robert Watson of Hingham died suddenly, passing on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Linden Ponds. He was 85. He is already much missed. Born in Boston on October 25, 1936, Jim was the son of James and Emma (Herbst) Watson, founders of Watson Mailing Company in Boston’s Fort Point. The eldest of four, Jim grew up in North Quincy with his three sisters, graduating from North Quincy High School in 1954, followed by a B.A. in History (1958) and an M.A. in Government (1961) from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO