Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Where to watch the Queen’s funeral in London
You probably already know that the Queen’s funeral is taking place on Monday September 19. For many of us, this is the first event in our lifetime we’ve seen to this scale, with emperors, kings, queens and presidents from around the world travelling to London for this huge public happening. Unless you’re one of the 2,000 guests, you won’t actually be allowed in Westminster Abbey where it’s being held, but you can watch it from a number of public screens and viewing points around the city.
Time Out Global
The Queue to see the Queen lie in state has been paused for at least six hours
Mourners lining up to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state will have to wait a little longer, now that the queue has reached full capacity. The government has said that no one can join the queue for at least six hours, as they try to get as many people through Westminster Hall as possible.
Time Out Global
The full schedule and timings for the Queen’s funeral
6.30am – The public lying in state ends. 8am – Doors open at Westminster Abbey for the congregation to take their seats for the funeral. Coverage starts on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC News – here’s how to watch. 10.35am – Just after 10.35am the...
David Beckham swells with pride while accepting his OBE from the Queen as Victoria joked Her Majesty 'might fancy him' in unearthed footage - after the footballer paid his respects
Behind-the-scenes footage of David Beckham has emerged from the day he met the Queen and received his OBE in 2003 for services to football. The former footballer, 47, looked emotional on Friday as he moved past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as he paid his respects after queuing for 13 hours.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
How to watch the Queen’s body lying in state online
Hundreds of people have been queueing up to get into Westminster Hall this afternoon to see the Queen lying in state. The building will be open to the public from 6.30pm this evening for 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday September 19, when the funeral will take place.
Time Out Global
I went to see the Queen lying in state and eight hours later I still don’t know why
It’s 5.30am on the Thursday before the Queen’s funeral, and I’m snaking along the sort of soul-sapping switchback queue you might see at Luton if every Ryanair passenger decided to take their summer trip at the exact same hour on the exact same day. A chirpy volunteer with a big plastic bag is taking banned snacks and drinks off queuers and redistributing them to the shivering crowd to gobble quickly before they enter Westminster Hall. Let no one throw peanuts at a Beefeater.
Time Out Global
A new public square named after Queen Elizabeth II is being built in Sydney’s CBD
In the latest in a series of major public works announced by premier Dominic Perrottet, a new public square named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II is to be built in the heart of Sydney's CBD. Parts of the NSW Registrar-General’s building on Macquarie Street will be demolished to make way for the outdoor space which will also create more direct access to the Domain parklands from the CBD. Within the square there will be a monument to the late monarch, who died on September 10, aged 96, after reigning over Commonwealth countries including Australia for 70 years.
Time Out Global
Meet the two new dogs entering Buckingham Palace
King Charles III and his wife Camilla are preparing to move into Buckingham Palace, along with their two beloved pooches. The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. For the time being, the woofers will have to stay put with Charles and Camilla at their London residence, Clarence House, until renovation works at Buckingham Palace are complete.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time Out Global
Going green in Istria
The effects of climate change are increasingly being felt in many parts of the world as changing weather patterns are more and more noticeable with each passing year. At the same time, global tourism numbers are rising and putting stress on natural resources. As we enter a new decade and...
Time Out Global
Hundreds of flights from Heathrow have been cancelled because of the Queen’s funeral
In more Queen-related closures, Heathrow has cancelled more than 200 flights to avoid aircraft noise during the Queen’s funeral on Monday – disrupting 15 percent of all services and affecting around 35,000 passengers. The news follows a trail of travel disruption in the UK and extensive London road closures.
Time Out Global
France’s new high-speed train will whizz from Paris to the Riviera in under five hours
France is known for having one of the world’s finest high-speed rail networks. The country’s network of TGVs (or ‘Trains à Grande Vitesse’, as any true train aficionado will no doubt already know) covers pretty much all of France and is an exceptionally fast and convenient way to get around.
Time Out Global
Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18
Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time Out Global
You can now take a Christmas ride on the Orient Express
Train rides don’t come much more romantic and luxurious than the Orient Express. Trundling through bits of France and Italy in opulent 1920s train carriages, with a glass of champagne in hand and world-renowned chefs catering to your every need? Don’t mind if we do… for a price, of course.
Time Out Global
5 London lessons King Charles could learn from his historical namesakes
For history nerds, it's pretty surreal to have a King Charles in charge of this country once again. And, potentially, a bit ominous. When Elizabeth II was crowned, people celebrated being in a new Elizabethan age, pointing to her Tudor namesake's long, illustrious, and largely peaceful reign. The picture for...
Comments / 0