You probably already know that the Queen’s funeral is taking place on Monday September 19. For many of us, this is the first event in our lifetime we’ve seen to this scale, with emperors, kings, queens and presidents from around the world travelling to London for this huge public happening. Unless you’re one of the 2,000 guests, you won’t actually be allowed in Westminster Abbey where it’s being held, but you can watch it from a number of public screens and viewing points around the city.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO