Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Took a ‘Break’ From IVF Journey

A momentary pause. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she and husband Travis Barker are taking a break from in vitro fertilization (IVF), while still planning to expand their family with a baby of their own.

"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney explained to The Wall Street Journal Magazine in an interview released on Monday, September 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she continued.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, both have children from previous relationships and have become a beautiful, blended family , especially after the pair tied the knot for the third time in Portofino, Italy in May.

The Lemme founder shares son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick . The Blink-182 drummer is a dad to son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is an active stepdad to Shanna's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya , 23.

Although the couple has a busy schedule and loves their quality time together, they make sure that all of their children get constant bonding time, too.

"We have family dinner once a week at home with a chef and then besides that, I love to have one-on-one time with my kids," she told the publication. "I try to either take them out to dinner or take them out to lunch. So, I probably go out four times a week. I love Travis and I love to go out to dinner, just us."

The Poosh founder shared her IVF journey with fans during season 1 of The Kardashians . During an episode, Kourtney confided in her mother, Kris Jenner , about the process and explained that it wasn’t “the most amazing” experience.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she told the Safely cofounder. “Literally into menopause.”

In March, an insider close to the duo told Life & Style that Kourtney and Travis were serious about getting pregnant since their relationship solidified. They wanted to expand their blended family sooner, rather than later, and that included having a baby before they wed.

“Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF, but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives,” the insider said at the time.

“Both of them are certain it’s the right path,” the source continued. “Kourt just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids and he’s been a model gentleman with her and Scott’s too, they just adore him.”