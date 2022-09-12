ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonwaterfronts.com

130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940

Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
RONALD, WA
92.9 The Bull

Looking to Buy or Sell a Home Home? Yakima in a Sellers Market

Are you in the market to buy or sell a home in Yakima? Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty says it's still a seller's market. Bemis says the median home sales price today is $350,000 which is a 9% increase over last year at this time when the price was $320,000. A lot of people purchased homes in the month of August in Yakima with 224 sold. 219 homes sold in August of last year so this year saw a 2% increase.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
SUNNYSIDE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Yakima, WA
Traffic
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Local
Washington Traffic
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice

YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
92.9 The Bull

This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!

This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Refineries
92.9 The Bull

Saving Lives in Yakima During Suicide Prevention Month

This is an important month in Yakima and around the country. September is suicide prevention month. Officials from Safe Yakima Valley and Comprehensive Healthcare want to raise awareness about the problem in Yakima. They say talking about suicide prevention is a good thing and can save lives. So far this year 21 people have committed suicide in Yakima. 22 people had died of a suicide last year at this time.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
chainstoreage.com

Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where

Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
SALEM, OR
lakechelanmirror.com

The Washington Outdoor Report - week of Sept 11

In the Wenatchee District, GMU 251 (Mission) offers the best chance for elk hunters going after animals from the Colockum elk herd in places like Jump Off Ridge as well as the Camas and Tronsen Meadows. Courtesy John Kruse.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday

Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect

A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy