130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940
Ronald Real Estate at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940. Description: The real estate listing at 130 Coal Spur Ln Ronald, WA 98940 with the MLS# 1995637 has been on the Ronald market for 1 days. This property located in the Pine Loch Sun subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
Looking to Buy or Sell a Home Home? Yakima in a Sellers Market
Are you in the market to buy or sell a home in Yakima? Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty says it's still a seller's market. Bemis says the median home sales price today is $350,000 which is a 9% increase over last year at this time when the price was $320,000. A lot of people purchased homes in the month of August in Yakima with 224 sold. 219 homes sold in August of last year so this year saw a 2% increase.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Richland engineers create first-ever commercial hydrogen generator prototype
RICHLAND, Wash. — A step toward getting clean, fossil-fuel free gas is through hydrogen fuel. The main problem getting in the way of that, is it’s costly. Getting hydrogen fuel is soon to be a problem for the past. “Hydrogen at the filling stations; it’s terribly expensive. It’s...
Sunnyside business owner faces 12 felony charges over sale of tainted fruit juice
YAKIMA, Wash. — An 80-year-old business owner from Sunnyside has been indicted on 12 charges related to sale and distribution of unsafe, mislabled and tainted fruit juice products between October 2012 and June 2019. According to the announcement from Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mary Ann Bliesner faces felonies for fraud, conspiracy, false statements...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
This House Is So Sexy It Looks Like Something Out of a Telenovela!
This sexy house for sale in Yakima on Realtor.com looks like something out of telenovela soap opera! You know the kind of houses that some gorgeous woman with wispy hair lives in and she's being emotionally tormented by wealthy ex-lovers or a mother who is overbearing so she has to run inside to her lounge chair and pretend to wail into the camera? Yes, I'm talking about that kind of a sexy house!
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
Best Haunted Guide List 2022 for Central and Southwest Washington
We are looking for your upcoming HALLOWEEN and FALL FESTIVAL activities to add to this list below! We are adding to this list weekly and sorting the list by date to make it easy for you to find something you would like to go to! Ah, the convenience!. WHERE TO...
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
Saving Lives in Yakima During Suicide Prevention Month
This is an important month in Yakima and around the country. September is suicide prevention month. Officials from Safe Yakima Valley and Comprehensive Healthcare want to raise awareness about the problem in Yakima. They say talking about suicide prevention is a good thing and can save lives. So far this year 21 people have committed suicide in Yakima. 22 people had died of a suicide last year at this time.
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
lakechelanmirror.com
The Washington Outdoor Report - week of Sept 11
In the Wenatchee District, GMU 251 (Mission) offers the best chance for elk hunters going after animals from the Colockum elk herd in places like Jump Off Ridge as well as the Camas and Tronsen Meadows. Courtesy John Kruse.
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
Missing Yakima boy the only child ‘in recent memory’ not to be found, YCSO says
YAKIMA, Wash. — While Yakima Police Department detectives continue to investigate, they’ve pulled back resources from other agencies assisting in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia. That includes trained search and rescue teams with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, according to spokesperson Casey Schilperoort, who said this...
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
Filling The Tank Tuesday Yakima? You’ll Find Cheaper Gas
Back from the long Labor Day weekend drivers in Yakima continue to see lower gas prices. In fact prices in Yakima are down 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.43 a gallon today according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in the valley. Prices are cheaper than...
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
