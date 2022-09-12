Read full article on original website
Related
Courthouse News Service
Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California
VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
Courthouse News Service
Kentucky foster families that take in relatives are not entitled to benefits, panel rules
CINCINNATI (CN) — The commonwealth of Kentucky does not have "placement and care responsibility" over foster children put in the care of their relatives, and so the foster families are not entitled to maintenance payments under federal law, a Sixth Circuit panel ruled Friday. The decision affirmed a federal...
Courthouse News Service
Walmart walker
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge found in favor of Walmart on a shopper’s trip-and-fall lawsuit. The record indicated that the spot she tripped at was “open and obvious” and surveillance video showed she was looking either at her phone or inside her purse when she fell, not watching her step.
Courthouse News Service
Unemployment rate rises in the Golden State
(CN) — Still recovering from Covid-19, California’s unemployment rate bumped up in August by 0.2% from July — marking the first over-month increase since the height of the pandemic. Job creation is now in its eleventh consecutive month, with approximately 19,900 new nonfarm jobs crafted over seven sectors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courthouse News Service
Californians firmly behind constitutional abortion guarantee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A statewide survey of likely voters released this week shows overwhelming support for a proposition to guarantee abortion rights in the California Constitution, with most of the supporters saying the proposition is very important to them. The Public Policy Institute of California, a nonprofit and...
Courthouse News Service
Unwarranted
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California appeals court finds that a lower court did not err in refusing a civil rights group’s motion to unseal affidavits that supported eight San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department search warrant requests. Information in the affidavits allegedly concern the use of cell-site simulators in criminal investigations, but the group does not have a right to the affidavits because the public does not traditionally have access to search warrant materials and the documents contain sensitive information about confidential informants.
Courthouse News Service
State trooper suicide
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge declined to dismiss a widow’s civil rights lawsuit against Louisiana State Police officers; her husband was a state trooper whose death by suicide involved his department-issued rifle. She is permitted to amend her complaint to address deficiencies in the original pleading.
Courthouse News Service
Helmet trouble
ATLANTA — The Eleventh Circuit partially reversed a lower court’s decision not to rule in favor of a South Korean motorcycle helmet manufacturer sued by a Floridian motorcyclist who says her helmet was defective. The court did not properly analyze the corporation and its subsidiary for jurisdiction purposes, but because the driver’s expert witness is unreliable — and their testimony is necessary to support the claim — the corporation prevails.
RELATED PEOPLE
Courthouse News Service
Opponents of Louisiana plastics plant celebrate order revoking permits
BATON ROUGE, La. (CN) — Environmentalists and residents of a small, mostly Black community in Louisiana’s "Cancer Alley" are celebrating what they consider a “nail in the coffin” for Formosa Plastics after a judge threw out air permits the Taiwanese company needs to build a massive plastics complex there.
Courthouse News Service
Interest on escrow
MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit reversed a lower court’s decision affecting two class-action lawsuits against Bank of America, which allegedly should have paid interest on escrow accounts it held for home mortgages. New York rules setting a 2% minimum interest rate on such accounts do not apply because an 1864 federal law preempts the state laws.
Comments / 0