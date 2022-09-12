Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to latest Herschel Walker poll
Herschel Walker is currently running in Georgia as a Republican for Senate against sitting Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. The election will play an outsized role in determining which party controls the pivotal chamber next year. The only poll that ultimately matters is the one on Election Day. And another pollster...
wtvy.com
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Fest 2022 Set For This Weekend In Georgia
The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia
OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
fox5atlanta.com
Family mourns the loss of Georgia State Patrol cadet
The family of the Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week is opening up about his life. Cadet Patrick Dupree was a father and husband who had a passion for football.
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
allongeorgia.com
Celebrate 50 Years of National Hunting and Fishing Day at a Free, Family-Friendly Outdoor Event Near You
First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
Payment of up to $600 coming to residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
Food, rent increase while gas prices remain low in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buyers stretching towards relief from elevated prices will have to wait longer. In August, inflation was at an 8.3% annual rate, only slightly down from the previous month and still close to a 40-year high, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the CPI, meats, poultry, fish and eggs […]
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
CBS 46
Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
Local couple indicted after defrauding government of unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after they allegedly used numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the Georgia Department of Labor. Shenita Daniel and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., according to officials,...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Board of Education Meeting on September 13, Accepting Funds from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund
The State Board of Education will hold a called board meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to accept funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. The meeting will be livestreamed and can be heard by the public HERE. The official meeting agenda...
Man indicted on 8 charges in murder of 18-year-old in metro Atlanta park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. With it being now over a year since authorities found 18-year-old Tori Lang shot to death under a tree at a metro Atlanta park, police have indicted the 20-year-old suspect on eight charges. The new...
