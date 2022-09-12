ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Berry, GA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to latest Herschel Walker poll

Herschel Walker is currently running in Georgia as a Republican for Senate against sitting Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. The election will play an outsized role in determining which party controls the pivotal chamber next year. The only poll that ultimately matters is the one on Election Day. And another pollster...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - For the first time since 1994, the Early County Bobcats are ranked number one in Georgia. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EARLY COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Fest 2022 Set For This Weekend In Georgia

The incarceration of Gunna, Young Thug, and other YSL members has been a huge blow to the hip-hop community, not only because it's halted their careers but for the conversation it's spurred around rap's legal troubles. Countless fans and artists alike have poured out their support for the rap crew and Gunna in particular, and this Saturday, the "Drip Too Hard" star's home state of Georgia will have the chance to celebrate him at Gunna Fest.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Mount Berry, GA
Sports
City
Mount Berry, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta

In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
ATLANTA, GA
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia

OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
MACON, GA
wuga.org

September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Golfstat#First Team All Saa
allongeorgia.com

Celebrate 50 Years of National Hunting and Fishing Day at a Free, Family-Friendly Outdoor Event Near You

First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
GEORGIA STATE
Jake Wells

Payment of up to $600 coming to residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
WSAV News 3

Food, rent increase while gas prices remain low in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Buyers stretching towards relief from elevated prices will have to wait longer. In August, inflation was at an 8.3% annual rate, only slightly down from the previous month and still close to a 40-year high, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). According to the CPI, meats, poultry, fish and eggs […]
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Second Helpings Atlanta, Hello Fresh distribute 500K meals to families in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Wednesday, multiple non-profits teamed up to distribute thousands of meals to community members in need in metro Atlanta. Hello Fresh, Second Helpings Atlanta non-profits, and Pratt Industries spent the last year rescuing food from around the community before it was tossed out. All of the food is fresh and hundreds of volunteers helped pack up and distribute the food to families dealing with food insecurity and high inflation costs in and around metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy